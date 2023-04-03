Missy Murray's age, biography, height, husband, profile, net worth

Who is Missy Murray? Missy is an American executive popularly known as Kyler Murray's mother. Kyler is a renowned football player who plays for the Arizona Cardinals in the National Football League (NFL). He is positioned as the team's quarterback. Before that, he spent time at Texas A&M and played college football at Oklahoma. So, is Missy Murray Korean?

Missy Murray has not revealed much about her personal life and only came to the limelight as the mother of Kyler Murray. She is often spotted during her son's matches. So, is Missy Murray Korean?

Missy Murray's profile and bio

Full name Misun Henderson Murray Nickname Missy Date of birth September 25, 1964 Age 58 years (As of 2023) Place of birth United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Height 5 feet 4 inches Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status married Husband Kevin Murray Father Carl W Henderson Religion Christian Kids Kyler, Precious, and Kevin Murray School South Grand Prairie High School College Mountain View College Profession Executive Assistant Net worth $100, 000

What nationality is Missy Murray?

The American digital media personality was born on September 25, 1964, as Misun Henderson in the United States of America. Thus, Missy Murray's age is 58 years as of 2023, and she holds American nationality.

She graduated in 1982 from South Grand Prairie High School and later enrolled at Mountain View College. She graduated with a degree of associate in science business.

What is Missy Murray's ethnicity?

She is multiracial. Her mother is Korean, and her father is American. Thus, Missy is Korean-American.

Who are Missy Murray's parents?

She is the daughter of an American father, Carl W. Henderson and a South Korean mother. Her father served as a sergeant major in the US Navy. Thus, Missy is a second-generation Korean-American born and raised in the United States of America.

Missy Murray's family

Missy is happily married to Kevin Murray, who is a former professional football player. Although Kyler is her biological son, she is the stepmother of Kevin and Precious, two children from her husband's previous relationship.

The couple is blessed with a son, Kyler Cole Murray, born on August 7, 1997. The happy currently resides in Dallas, Texas.

Who is Miss Murray's husband?

Kevin Murray is a former American football quarterback at Texas A&M University and a high school football coach. While at North Dallas High School, he was named Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex Offensive Player of the Year. He was also selected in the 11th round of the 1982 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He joined Texas A&M in 1983 and was named to the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999.

He retired from professional football, is a Parish Episcopal School coach, and runs the Air 14 Quarterback Academy.

Who is Missy Murray's son?

Kyler Murray is an American football quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League. Following a stint at Texas A&M, Murray played college football at Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy as a junior.

He attended Allen High School in Allen, Texas, where he led his team to three straight state championships and finished with a perfect 42-0 record. In 2014, he was named the Gatorade Football Player of the year.

In July 2022, Murray signed a 5-year $230.5 million contract extension to stay with the Cardinals, with $160 million guaranteed.

Missy Murray's height

Kyler Murray's mom measures 5 feet 4 inches tall. She boasts black hair colour and black eyes that compliment her looks. Also, she has been perfectly maintaining her body structure and has a perfect size.

What does Miss Murray do?

She works as a general manager for K1 promotions. Previously, she was an executive assistant at Skyway Freight Systems in the 1990s. Later, she joined Key Transportations Services. She later supported the vice president of strategy at Verizon.

Over the years, Missy has worked for several leading logistics and transportation companies, including Capview Partners, ACS Logistics, DHL, and Public Strategies. Additionally, she served as an office manager for TEOCO.

What is Missy Murray's net worth?

Kyler's mom has an estimated net worth of above $100 thousand. Her husband, Kevin, has a net worth of $5 million.

Her son, Kyler, has a net worth estimated at $40 million from his flourishing football career. He makes money through salaries as an NFL player and endorsements from various brands. Some brands sponsoring him include Nike, Body Armor, Snickers, EA Sports, and Panini.

Does Kyler Murray have a baby?

The 25-year-old American footballer Kyler Murray does not have any children. He is still single and focused on building his career.

What did Kyler Murray get his degree in?

Murray received bachelor's degrees in business administration and sports management from OU in 2016. As a youngster, Murray was a football player who helped lead his high school to state championships.

Why is Kyler Murray famous?

Following a stint at Texas A&M, Murray played college football at Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy as a junior.

Above is everything to know about Missy Murray, Kyler's mother. She has always preferred to avoid the spotlight, making it hard to know more about her early life and upbringing. She has been her son's number-one fan and has quickly seen him rise to stardom.

