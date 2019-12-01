One of the teams in the DStv Premiership is Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. The football club's performance is pretty impressive because of good management. Rhulani Mokwena sits on the management team. Through his leadership, the team is expected to perform even better.

Rhulani Mokwena is a household name on the South African football scene. He was a football player before becoming a coach and manager.

Profile summary

Full name Rhulani Mlungisi Mokwena Gender Male Date of birth 8th of January 1987 Age 35 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Capricorn Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Angela Mokwena Father Julius “KK” Sono Profession Football manager, coach, and former player Instagram @coach_rulani Twitter @coach_rulani

Rhulani Mokwena's biography

Rhulani Mlungisi Mokwena is a football coach, manager, and former football player. He has been actively involved in the South African football industry for years.

When was Rhulani Mokwena born?

The football coach and manager was born on 8th of January 1987, and his Zodiac sign is Capricorn. This means that Rhulani Mokwena's age is 35 years as of 2022.

Where is Rhulani Mokwena from?

Rhulani Mokwena's place of birth is Johannesburg, South Africa. He is still based in his home country, where he works as a football coach and manager.

Who is the father of Rhulani Mokwena?

The football coach's dad is Julius “KK” Sono, a former football player. Sono played for the Orlando Pirates in his hay days.

The coach is yet to reveal his mother's name. Even so, it is known that Rhulani Mokwena's parents are supportive of his career.

Educational background

Rhulani Mokwena's education started in Johannesburg, where he was born and raised. After completing his basic education, he went for higher studies. His mother wanted him to pursue law, but he pursued sports science before starting his football career.

Did Rhulani Mokwena play football?

The football coach and manager started his career as a football player. He started his career at Silver Stars, now known as Platinum Stars. During his time at Solver Stars, he honed his skills. His coaches were Cavin Johnson, Steve Komphela, and Allan Freese.

In 2014, he joined Mamelodi Sundowns. He worked hard and was promoted to the position of assistant manager. His co-assistants were Alex Bapela and Manqoba Mngqithi.

While in the team, he coached appearing in 103 games. Before joining Sundown, he was also an assistant coach to Calvin Johnson at Platinum Stars. He worked as an assistant coach for Mamelodi Sundowns until 2017.

In August 2019, he joined the Orlando Pirates after Sredojević's resignation. He became the interim manager for about five months. He became the assistant manager of Orlando Pirates after the team appointed Josef Zinnbauer as the manager.

In March 2020, he was appointed as the head coach of Chippa United on a short-term deal. His time with the club was disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In July 2020, Mokwena returned to Mamelodi Sundowns. Who is Mamelodi Sundowns' manager? Mokwena is the manager.

In October 2022, he also took over as the Sundowns' head coach with immediate effect. Manqoba Mngqithi, the former head coach, was demoted to senior coach. The changes were made because of the team's poor performances and unconvincing victories.

The Rhulani Mokwena Foundation

Besides being a coach, Mokwena runs the Rhulani Mokwena Foundation. The foundation’s main objective is to use football to attain other sustainable development goals in society.

Since its establishment, the foundation has been mentoring young coaches. It is committed to mentoring female coaches as a way of promoting gender quality.

How much is Rhulani Mokwena's salary in 2022?

There are indications that the football coach earns R900,000 per month. He is arguably the highest-paid coach in the South African Premier Division.

Who is Rhulani Mokwena's wife?

Mokwena is married to Angela Mokwena. The couple has a son together. Mokwena's wife's pics are scarce in the media.

Rhulani Mokwena's scandal

In May 2021, the football coach went viral on social media after an inappropriate video was leaked online. The video showed him working out with an unidentified plus-size woman.

People criticised the clip. Mokwena did not address the criticism and neither did he confirm it was him in the video.

Rhulani Mokwena's latest news

On the second weekend of November 2022, Mokwena has a heated exchange with Orlando Pirates' striker, Kermit Erasmus. The argument occurred during the final of the Carling Black Label Cup.

The football coach stated that Erasmus was disrespectful. He added that he was surprised by the way Erasmus tackled Haashim Domingo, and said it was the last time he would be commenting about the incident.

Trivia

He believes that humility drives a human being to a bigger purpose.

He is afraid of contaminating his soul with deceit because all he truly wants to have is the truth.

Rhulani Mokwena is a young South African football coach, manager, and former player. His hard work has made him the head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.

