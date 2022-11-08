Kayan Mohamed Salah's bio, parents, profiles, net worth

Kayan Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian celebrity child better known as the second child of Mohamed Salah who is a celebrated Egyptian footballer playing as a forward for Egypt's national team and Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah, the father to Kayan Mohamed Salah, is considered one of the best football players in the world and amongst the greatest African players of all time. Besides his impressive football career, he has also achieved immensely as a family man and a proud father to two daughters, Makka and Kayan.

Kayan Mohamed Salah's profile and bio summary

Name Kayan Mohamed Salah Date of birth 2020 Age 2 years of age (2022) Country Egypt Religion Muslim Nationality Egyptian Father Mohamed Salah Mother Magi Sadeq Grandparent Salah Ghaly Sibling Makka Gender Female

How old is Kayan Mohamed Salah?

Kayan Mohamed Salah's age is estimated to be 2 years. She is popularly known as the second daughter of the famous Egyptian Liverpool principal striker. She was born in 2020, but her exact date and month are unknown.

Kayan Mohamed Salah's father

Popularly known as Egyptian Messi, Mohamed was born and brought up in Gharbia, Egypt, in 1992, which makes him 30 years of age in 2022. The gifted footballer has established himself as one of the leading players in the world since returning to the Premier League in 2007.

Has Salah won the Champions League?

He has already played for seven different clubs winning Premier League, UCL, Club World Cup, Swiss League, and UEFA Super Cup. He became PFA Player of the Year at Liverpool and a two-time Golden Boot winner. He is a philanthropist and has initiated many charity events to help eradicate poverty in his hometown.

Is Mohamed Salah married?

The celebrated footballer is married to Magi Salah. The two met in the town of Basyoun, where they went to the same school. After school, they dated for several years before they tied the knot in 2013 in Nagrig, Egypt. The couple is blessed with two children Makka, born in 2014 and Kayan, born in 2020.

Is Mohamed Salah a military man?

The former Chelsea footballer, who now plays for Liverpool, is one of the few players who have served in the military. However, his football career exempted him from Egyptian military service. Magi, his wife holds a bachelor's degree from the Faculty of Commerce in Alexandria. Unlike many footballers' spouses, she is famous for staying under the radar.

How fast is Mohamed Salah?

In November 2022 Salah was named one of the world's fastest soccer players. He recorded his fastest speed to date in the 2021 to 2022 season. The fastest speed attained by Mohamed was 22.74 mph or 36.59 km/h.

Kayan Mohamed Salah's net worth

The celebrity child does not have a net worth yet. Her father has an estimated net worth of $90 million, accumulated from his successful football career.

Above is all you need to know about Kayan Mohamed Salah, the youngest daughter of Mohamed Salah, who is considered one of the best players in the world and amongst the greatest African players of all time.

