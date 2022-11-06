Elana Afrika Bredenkamp is a celebrated award-winning radio presenter and actress. The media personality wears many hats; she is also the Founder and presenter of SA's #1 parenting podcast, Parent & Baby Brunch. Elana is also a stage & commercial performer and a TV presenter. Her talent and vibrant personality have made her a highly sought-after master of ceremonies in South Africa. Catch a glimpse of her life here.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Elana Afrika during the DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre on November 24, 2018 in Sandton, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

She has worked with international brands such as ABSA, Laureus Awards, Mercedes Benz SA, Standard Bank, SPAR, Nedbank, and OUTsurance, among many others. Elana Afrika's net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. This is from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Elana Afrika's profiles and bio

Full name Elana Afrika Bredenkamp Nickname Née Afrika Year of birth August 15, 1979 Age 43 years in 2022 Place of birth Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Zodiac sign Leo Gender Female Profession Radio presenter, actress, stage & commercial performer, TV presenter, master of ceremonies Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Ian Bredenkamp Children Two Hobbies Golf, wine-making Twitter @ElanaAfrika Instagram @elanaafrika

Who is Elana Africa?

The actress was born on August 15, 1979, in Cape Town, South Africa. Elana Afrika's age is 43 years as of 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Elana Afrika Bredenkamp is a celebrated award-winning radio presenter and actress. Photo: @elanaafrika on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Where did Elana Afrika grow up?

The radio presenter was born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa. Elana Afrika's nationality is South African. She completed her high school education at Parow High School in 1997. She later joined Stellenbosch University for a business degree. However, she changed her degree to performing arts (B.Dram) in Drama and Theatre.

Elana dropped out after she was offered a radio job at Jacaranda 94.2 as a presenter. She worked from 2001 until 2004.

Elana Afrika's career

She kick-started her career by creating her blog known as ChocolateFace. The radio and TV personality bagged a job as a presenter in 2001 at Jacaranda 94.2. Between 2001 and 2007, she co-hosted the show Jip on kykNET. In 2007, she hosted GO Extra Idols and GO Extra Survivor.

In 2016, Elana gave birth to her podcast Parent & Baby Brunch. The series' popularity has grown, and it has more than 200,000 streams. She also recently launched a new podcast known as Boardroom Besties, where she holds conversations with other successful women.

Elana has worked for brands such as Danone, Starbucks, Momentum, The Voice South Africa, and Samsung, among others. Photo: @elanaafrika on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

She is a successful radio presenter on Jacaranda FM, where she shares candid and honest conversations with her listeners. She has also appeared as a presenter on Mnet's The Road to Miss South Africa, kykNET's Afskaal, kykNET's Parlement Parlement, Supersport, and the SABC3 Expresso Show.

The actress is a renowned MC and speaker in the streets of South Africa. She has a perfect way of making her audience feel appreciated and entertained. She has spoken for brands such as Danone, Starbucks, Momentum, The Voice South Africa, and Samsung, among others. Elana Afrika's movies and TV shows include:

Expresso (Seasons 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)

The Road to Miss South Africa (Season 3)

Sara Se Geheim (Season 2)

Fynskrif (Season 1, 2, 3)

I Wanna Be (Season 1)

The Fix (USA)

Hollywood in my Huis

Footskating 101

Parlement Parlement (Season 1 and 2)

The Butterly Revolution

Droom

The media personality has not hesitated to give back to society. She is the patron for Afrika Tikkun and the Chrysalis Foundation. She is also an ambassador for M-Net Cares and the vice-chair for the SHOUT Foundation.

Is Elana Afrika still married?

Elana Afrika's husband is known as Ian Bredenkamp. The radio personality walked down the aisle with the love of her life on Valentine's Day in 2013. The lavish wedding ceremony was held in Cape Town and was graced by close friends and family.

Elana Afrika's husband is known as Ian Bredenkamp. Photo: @elanaafrika on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Elana Afrika's children with her husband are two daughters. The TV personality lives between Cape Town and Johannesburg with her husband and daughters.

What does Ian Bredenkamp do?

Ian Bredenkamp is an innovator and entrepreneur. He is the Founder of Shing Marketing with clients including Starbucks South Africa, popular Johannesburg radio station Kaya 959 and former Springbok Rugby coach Heyneke Meyer. He is also the Founder of "Ian Bredenkamp Media", Africa's 1 Song promo company. Ian Bredenkamp twitter handle is @IanBredenkamp.

Elana Afrika is a loving and bubbly personality. She has managed to glue her audience to her through her witty and charming character.

READ ALSO: Hellen Motsuki's biography: age, husband, career, qualifications, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently highlighted the life of Hellen Motsuki. Besides spots on highly successful local shows like Generations and Skeem Saam, she also stars in other shows you may not have heard of.

The well-loved public figure doubles up as a model, speaker, producer and businesswoman, showcasing she is a multi-faceted force to be reckoned with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News