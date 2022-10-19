Lil Wayne's net worth in 2022: What are his investments, businesses and income?

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, or Lil Wayne, as most people know him, is one of this generation's most successful hip-hop artists. He has made a remarkable contribution to the evolution of the genre. He boasts of a successful career with tons of awards and numerous hit songs and albums . So, what is Lil Wayne's net worth in 2022?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One of the richest rappers in the world. Photo: @Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lil Wayne has earned his fortune from his music career that spans more than half his life. His career has significantly influenced his net worth in 2022.

Lil Wayne's profile summary and bio

Full name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. Nickname Weezy, Weezy F, Baby, Tunechi, President Carter Gender Male Date of birth 27th September 1982 Age 40 years (As of October 2022) Place of birth New Orleans Nationality Nationality American Education University of Phoenix Profession Record producer, Actor, Rapper, Musician, Songwriter, Businessperson, Entrepreneur, Composer Genre Hip hop Title Founder of Young Money Entertainment Labels Young MoneyRepublicUniversalCash Money Net worth $170 million

What is Lil Wayne's net worth in 2022?

Lil Wayne is a rapper, producer and music executive. His net worth is approximately $170 million, which he has accumulated over the years. He has sold over 100 million records worldwide, bagged prestigious awards and even surpassed Elvis Presley in having the highest number of entries on the Billboard Top 100.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

His recognition as one of the bestselling artists in history groomed him into starting his music label, Young Money Entertainment.

How does Lil Wayne make money?

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. was born in 1982 in a low-income neighbourhood in New Orleans. He realized he was gifted in music at a tender age. By eight, he had written his first rap song. The following year, Birdman caught wind of his talent and offered him a chance at making it big. However, tragedy struck when Carter, who was 12, shot himself with Birdman's revolver. The incident prompted his mother to disapprove his rapping career.

Initial success

At fifteen, he returned to his musical journey by joining a group called Hot Boys, which eventually experienced considerable success. At seventeen, Carter opted to pursue a solo career by releasing his first album, Tha Block is Hot. The album put him on the map, although the two albums he released later did not perform well.

Mainstream success

Rapper Lil Wayne's net worth. Photo: @Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2004, he released Tha Carter, an album that depicted his growth. By then, his lyrics were more mature and nuanced. Months later, he released Tha Carter II, which accelerated his fame.

Two years later, he released Tha Carter III, and Lollipop, one of the songs in the album, which became one of his most successful hits. In 2011, he released Tha Carter IV and later Tha Carter V in 2018, which he considered his last album, citing his desire to focus more on his family.

Nonetheless, in 2020, he released another album, Funeral, which sold over 38,000 records. He is scheduled to release Tha Carter VI.

Lil Wayne's businesses

Besides music, Carter generates an income from his businesses. The ventures revolve around what he is passionate about, like fashion and skateboarding. They include:

Young Money Entertainment

How much is Lil Wayne's worth? Photo: @Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Young Money Entertainment is a record label the rapper set up in 2003 as an imprint of Cash Money Records. Lil Wayne signed Nicki Minaj and Drake when they were little-known artists. In July 2020, he sold the Young Money Masters to Universal Music. The deal fetched him $100 million.

Bogey Cigars

In 2008, Bogey Cigars, a flavoured cigar company, partnered with the rapper to expand their business.

TRUKFIT

TRUKFIT is a clothing brand that Lil Wayne debuted in 2012. The name was inspired by his childhood experiences and how he and his friends would buy replica clothes from the back of a truck.

SPECTRE by SUPRA

SPECTRE by SUPRA is a shoe line that teamed up with Lil Wayne for an exclusive partnership in 2012. Carter went ahead to release his shoe line with the company.

Gone ‘Til November

Gone ‘Til November is a book the rapper released in October 2016. It is about his experience being behind bars in 2010.

Wize & Ope

In October 2013, the rapper partnered with Wize & Ope, a French accessories brand, to launch his line of watches. It was his first venture outside America.

Young Money Sports

Young Money Sports is a sports agency that handles the branding and marketing of the athletes the agency signs. He started the agency to help the kids he signed.

Sqvad Up

Sqvad Up is a free mobile video game that the rapper released in 2016.

Lil Wayne's annual income

Year Annual income 2008 $13 million 2009 $18 million 2010 $20 million 2011 $15 million 2012 $27 million 2013 $16 million 2014 $23 million 2015 $15 million 2016 $14 million 2017 $16 million 2018 $19 million 2019 $20 million 2020 $100 million 2021 $5 million Total $333 million

Lil Wayne's annual income has multiplied over the years. The figures also shed light on his income flow in the past decade.

Investments

In 2011, Lil Wayne parted with $11.6 million to acquire a waterfront home in Miami. He spent millions of dollars revamping the property and sold it for $18 million in 2017. He had previously owned a condominium in New Orleans..

In 2018, Carter paid $16.75 million for a new island home in Miami and listed it for $29.5 million in September 2022. In 2021, he bought another mansion in Hidden Hills, California, for $14.5 million.

Who is richer, Lil Wayne or Drake?

Drake is richer than Lil Wayne. He is worth $250 million.

Who is the richest between 69 and Lil Wayne?

Lil Wayne is richer than 69, whose net worth is $500,000.

Who is the richest between Lil Wayne and 50 Cent?

50 Cent is worth $40 million, so Lil Wayne is richer.

These details about Lil Wayne's net worth unpack his financial journey. He has diversified his income even though music is his primary source of income. As highlighted, his journey has not been linear; he has suffered losses in some of his investments, even though he is one of the richest rappers.

READ ALSO: Samuel L. Jackson's net worth and biography: Everything you need to know

Briefly.co.za published enthralling details about Samuel L Jackson's net worth and biography. He is one of the most successful Hollywood stars.

Samuel L Jackson has been featured in over 150 films, making him one of the richest actors in the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News