Young Dolph was a late, great American rapper who just began making a name for himself over recent years before he was tragically shot and killed in November 2021. After his tragic death, fans wondered what had become of the loved ones he had left behind, including Aria Ella Thornton, his young daughter. This article discusses Young Dolph's daughter, son, and wife and where they are today after their tragic loss as a family.

Although originally from Chicago, Illinois, Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., better known by his professional name Young Dolph moved to Memphis, Tennesee, when he was two years old, with his new hometown becoming a large part of his identity as a rapper. It is also where he ultimately met his demise at just 36 years old. His death put even more focus on his children, as people were curious about what would come of their once-close-knit family unit. Regarding his daughter, Aria, here is a profile summary of what we know about her before going into detail on her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Aria Ella Thornton Nickname Aria Date of birth April 2017 Age Five years old Zodiac sign Undisclosed Birthplace Undisclosed location in the USA Romantic orientation Not applicable Religious beliefs Christianity (family religion) Current residence Memphis, Tennesee, USA Current nationality American Martial status Not applicable Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. and Mia Jaye Dolph Siblings Tre Tre Thornton (brother) Profession Not applicable Education Unknown Native language English Net worth Not applicable Social media profiles Not applicable

Considering her young age, various aspects do not apply to the young tot, including a profession, educational background, established net worth, romantic orientation, and any forms of social media. However, some bits of information are public knowledge that can be confirmed. So, before we go into the limited information about the young tot, let us clarify some information about her late father.

Young Dolph's funeral

As mentioned earlier, the rapper was at the height of his career before he was gunned down on 17 November 2021 while visiting one of his favourite stores, Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies, where he was shot through the store windows. He was shot a total of 22 times, with gunshot wounds to the back, neck, and torso, with the entry wounds indicating his back was facing his murderers, and he did not see it coming.

The two suspects caught on surveillance have since been identified and officially charged with his murder, but a lengthy trial is expected to come. His private funeral service was held on 30 November 2021 at First Baptist Church Broad Avenue, with a personal procession that moved through the town before the service started.

How many kids did Young Dolph have?

He and his partner share two children, Aria, and her brother, Tre Tre Thornton.

How old is Aria Ella Thornton?

So, how old are Young Dolph's children? Aria Ella Thornton's age is estimated to be five years old as of September 2022. Young Dolph's son is eight years old as of 2022.

Aria Ella Thornton's parents

Young Dolph's rumoured wife is Mia Jaye Dolph, the mother of his two children. Despite the couple having been together since 2012, Young Dolph was not married to Mia. However, she has since described him as her 'soulmate' and publicly discussed how difficult it has been to come to terms with his death, but is seemingly trying to move forward with grace.

Aria Ella Thornton's weight

The youngster's size has not been disclosed and remains unknown.

Aria Ella Thornton's height

Similiar to her weight, her height is also unknown.

Social media profiles

Even though she is too young for social media, you can catch glimpses of her and her brother on Her mother's Instagram page, which can be found under @iammiajaye and has 364 thousand followers. Her Twitter page is @IamMiaJaye, where she has 843 followers on the platform. The late rapper's Instagram page is still on the platform under @youngdolph, with 4.9 million followers.

Young Dolph's daughter Aria Ella Thornton may still only be in her preschool years. Still, she seems set for success thanks to her famous parents and mother's determination to keep her father's name and legacy alive despite his passing.

