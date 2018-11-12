Who is Duduzane Zuma's mother? All the details about Kate Mantsho

Most of us are familiar with Duduzane Zuma as the son of the former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma. He became famous after his father was elected president. However, many may not know who Duduzane Zuma's mother is.

A photo of Duduzane and his mother, Kate Mantsho. Photo: @zuma_duduzane, @SmileyVee (modified by author)

Duduzane's mother was the wife of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, a South African politician who served as the fourth president of South Africa from 2009 to 2018. What happened to her, and where is she currently? Find out more interesting facts about her., including Duduzane Zuma's mother's pictures.

Profile summary

Full name Kate Mantsho Zuma Gender Female Date of birth 2nd September 1956 Age 44 years (at the time of her death) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Alexandra, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Partner Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Children 5

Who is Duduzane Zuma's mother?

Duduzane's father is a polygamist. He has been married six times and is estimated to have 20 children, some of who were born out of wedlock. Among his six wives is Duduzane Zuma's mother, who was the second wife of Jacob Zuma.

Who is the biological mother of Duduzane Zuma?

His biological mother was named Kate Mantsho. She was born on 2nd September 1956 in Mozambique. She participated in the struggle against apartheid and spoke all eleven of South Africa's official languages.

Even though she was married to the president, she was a very private person who stayed out of the limelight. As a result, Duduzane Zuma's mother's pictures are unavailable on the internet.

Who are Duduzane Zuma's parents? His parents are retired president Jacob Zuma and the late Kate Mantsho. Jacob and Kate first met when Jacob was in exile in Mozambique managing intelligence operations.

They later married that year, and they were blessed with five children. Their kids are Mxolisi Saady, born in 1980; Phumzile, born in 1989; Nhlakanipho Vusi, born in 1993; and the twins Duduzile and Duduzane.

Where was Duduzane Zuma born? Together with his twin sister, they were born on 20th May 1982 in Maputo, Mozambique. They hold South African nationality.

Duduzane's youngest brother Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma died at the age of 25 on 1st July 2018 from lupus.

What caused Kate Mantsho's death?

Kate died because of overdosing on sleeping medications and ant-imalaria medication. During his mother's death, Duduzane stated that he found a note his mother had left in the walk-in closet. He believes his mother committed suicide.

Director-general for the presidency Chikane said that Kate had contacted him the morning of her passing and revealed that she had taken sleeping and anti-malaria medications.

Chikane was in a meeting but then stopped and rushed to see Kate. They rushed her to the Muelmed Hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Chikane, when the police came to investigate the matter, he gave them the suicide note, which he was accused of leaking to the public.

He further stated that when Duduzane came asking for answers about his mother's death, he told him to ask his father, who knew exactly what had happened.

Kate was buried on 17th December 2000 at Johannesburg's West Park Cemetery. In the note, Kate Mantsho described their 24 years of marriage as hell and stated that Jacob Zuma should not attend her funeral.

Is Kate Mantsho still alive?

Kate Mantsho is not alive. She committed suicide on 8th December 2000 at the age of 44, leaving behind four children.

Duduzane Zuma's mother was the second wife of Jacob Zuma, who served as South Africa's fourth president. As a result, many people were left wondering why she had committed suicide and what had happened before her death.

