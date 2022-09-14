Who is Morris Chestnut's son? Everything to know about Grant Chestnut

Grant Chestnut is an American well-known celebrity kid. He is popularly known as the son of the famous American actor Morris Chestnut. Morris is a celebrated actor who became famous for his role as Ricky Baker in the teen drama film Boyz 'n the Hood. This article has everything to know about Morris Chestnut's son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Grant is a sales coordinator for EF Educational Tours organization. Photo: @gchestnut (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Morris Chestnut's son has not fallen victim to his parents' celebrity status. Instead, he has lived a normal life and outshined exceptionally well in his academics. But how old is Grant Chestnut? Does he have a girlfriend?

Grant Chestnut's profiles

Full Name Grant Chestnut Date of Birth 1997 Age 25 years (As of 2022) Gender Male Birth Place America Profession Sales Coordinator Height 5ft 8 inches Weight 62 (Approx) Ethnicity Black Nationality American Marital status Single Mother Pam Byse Father Morris Chestnut Siblings Paige Chestnut Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Blonde Education University of Colorado Boulder Instagram @gchestnut

How old is Grant chestnut?

The celebrity kid, Grant Chestnut, was born in 1997 and is 25 years of age as of 2022. He was born and raised in Cerritos, California, USA. He holds an American nationality, and his ethnic background is African-American.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Grant is popularly known as the son of the famous American actor Morris Chestnut. Photo: @gchestnut (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Grant Chestnut's family and siblings

His parents are Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse. Similarly, he has a younger sister Paige Chestnut. She is a model signed to Munder Management. Morris and Pam tied the knot in 1995. Thus, they have been married for two decades.

Who is Morris Chestnut?

Morris published his first book, The Cut: Lose Up to 10 Pounds in 10 Days and Sculpt Your Best Body. Photo: @gchestnut (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He is a celebrated American actor with a career spanning over 25 years in both TV and film projects. He began his acting career in 1990 and made his debut in 1991 in the starring role of Ricky Baker in the teen drama Boyz n the Hood. He has featured in other top films and also directed other films. He recently published his first book, The Cut: Lose Up to 10 Pounds in 10 Days and Sculpt Your Best Body, dedicated to fitness and nutrition.

Grant Chestnut's education

He attended primary and high school in Cerritos. He later joined the University of Colorado and earned a bachelor's degree in advertising.

What is Grant Chestnut's height?

According to sources in 2022, Grant measures 5ft 8 inches tall and weighs roughly 62kg. His eyes are dark brown, and his hair is black.

Who is Grant Chestnut's wife?

Grant has not come public about his marital status. Instead, he leads a private life, making it hard to find out whether he has a girlfriend or not. Grant seems to be single and focused on boosting his career.

Grant Chestnut's career

He participated in Procter and Gamble C.E.0 Challenge together with his group. Photo: @gchestnut (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After his studies, he landed an international sales coordinator job for EF Educational Tours organization. Then, on April 12, 2019, together with his group, they stood out at the Procter and Gamble C.E.0 Challenge. His team made it to the 3rd round in the company's North American finals.

What is Grant Chestnut's net worth?

Details about his exact net worth have not been provided. However, as a star kid, he spent his childhood days in a comfortable and friendly environment. His father has a net worth estimated at over $17 million. Morris has earned a good amount through his movies and endorsements.

Above is everything to know about Grant Chestnut, Morris Chestnut's son. Besides being a celebrity kid, he prefers to live a normal life away from the public limelight.

READ ALSO: Who is Ntokebo Sishi? Age, girlfriend, education, TV shows, salary, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Ntokebo Sishi. Sishi is a famous South African actor, singer and songwriter.

Why is Sishi famous? He is a multi-talented personality who is popular for his role as Ntokozo on the South African telenovela show Gomora. So, how old is Ntobeko Sishi from Gomora? Keep reading!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News