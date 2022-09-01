Who is Ntokebo Sishi? Age, girlfriend, education, TV shows, salary, profiles

Ntobeko Sishi is a famous South African actor, singer and songwriter. He is a multi-talented personality who is popular for his role as Ntokozo on the South African telenovela show Gomora. But, there is much more to him beyond his superior acting abilities. So, how old is Ntobeko Sishi from Gomora?

Sishi did not have a rosy start, but his past has not determined his future. He has had a painful past filled with sorrow, but from this pain, a champion has been birthed and has achieved greatness even at such a young age. Is Ntokozo from Gomora a singer?

Ntobeko Sishi's profiles and bio

Full name Ntobeko Senzesihle Sishi Date of birth 21 May 1998 Age 24 years old as of 2022 Place of birth Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Stage name Sishii Gender Male Secondary education George Campbell School of Technology First degree Bachelor of Commerce in Economics and Finance Post-graduate degree Management entrepreneurship Occupation Actor, singer and songwriter TV shows Signal High, Gomora, Hectic Nine-9 Songs Either Way, All Night Relationship status Single Hidden Talent Rugby Networth R 2.8 million Instagram @sishiiofficial Twitter @Ntobeko Sishi TikTok @sishiiofficial

Ntobeko's early life

How old is Sishi? He was born on 21 May 1998. Ntobeko Sishi's age is currently 24 years old as of 2022.

Ntobeko Sishi's place of birth is Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Sishi's parents

Sadly, Ntobeko did not have such a happy start. His mother died at a very young age, and his father was never in the picture by the time he was born, but he got to see him just before he died. He posted a tweet talking about his dad's death:

Every day I prayed for our reconciliation, but not like this. Thanks for listening to me before your departure. Even though sickness didn't let you speak, I heard you. Forgive and love yourself, timer, because I do. Rip Nzimase, tell MA how much I miss her.

Sishi was taken in by adoptive parents, who diligently raised him. But unfortunately, there is no report or mention of their names or any information about them.

What did Ntobeko Sishi study?

Ntobeko completed his secondary school education at George Campbell School of Technology. After that got his first degree, a Bachelor of Commerce in Economics and Finance, at the University of Cape Town.

Sishi also holds a post-graduate diploma in management entrepreneurship/entrepreneurial studies.

Ntobeko Sishi's career

The talented actor, musician and songwriter had his first TV breakthrough in June 2018. His breakthrough was a lead role in Signal High, a famous South African high school drama.

In May 2019, Sishi took on a role as a presenter on a popular South African youth show, Hectic Nine-9.

What are the names of Ntokebo Sishi's movies and TV shows? Initially, Ntobeko went for a casting audition for a show called Nkulelo. Unfortunately, he missed a part in this show, but he managed to impress the directors, who offered him to work in the South African telenovela Gomora.

With no audition, he landed the role of Ntokozo. He plays the son of Mulesi and Gladys very well and has become a fan favourite.

Is Ntokebo Sishi from Gomora a singer?

Ntobeko is not just a talented actor but is also a gifted musician and song writer. He has managed to release songs like Either Way and All Night.

Ntobeko Sishi's girlfriend

Does Ntokebo Sishi have a girlfriend? Sishi has a very private personal life, like most young celebrities. Therefore, there are no reports about his dating life or existing girlfriend.

However, there has been a report about an older woman expressing interest in the young stud. Zodwa Wabantu has openly shared her interests on her social media, which made many of Ntobeko's fans upset at her audacity.

Social media

Sishi has a very active social media account on Instagram, where he has a massive following of 543k. He also has an active account on Twitter under the handle , and here he has a following of 76.1k. His TikTok account is also very successful, with over 350k followers.

What is Ntobeko Sishi's net worth?

Ntobeko has several income sources from his talents. He has managed to have an estimated net worth of R2.8 million.

How much does Ntokozo from Gomora earn? Ntobeko Sishi's salary every month is R35,000 for his role as Ntokozo in the TV series.

Recent news

Did you know that Ntobeko is a real-life rugby player? He recently revealed his passion for rugby on his Instagram page. He further disclosed that he would play at the RCW7s tournament in September 2022. His Instagram caption reads:

Truth is I’ve always been a fan & player of rugby so I’m grateful #CastleLite is reigniting that with the #RWC7s tournament next month #LiteSideof7s

Ntobeko Sishi is a famous South African actor, singer and songwriter who also dabbles in sports. He has made such an impact in the entertainment industry with an aim and goal to stop at nothing.

