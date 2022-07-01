Gomora actors' salaries 2022: How much do top cast members earn?

Gomora is a 2022 South African telenovela that revolves around the life of a family in the Alexandra township. The Mzansi magic soap opera cast includes some seasoned actors from South Africa's acting scene and a few brand-new actors. So, how much do Gomora actors earn? Well, this article will highlight Gomora actors' salaries as it gets to the third season.

Filmed at Alexandria Town, Gomora is a crime drama produced by Seriti Films. Photo: @katlegodankeofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

The tale of Gomora is one of inequality. It is about the gap between the rich and the poor and how thin that gap might be. Two families' lives are followed along with how their worlds collide. Here in this article, we reveal the whopping salaries of the actors as well as the names of the new faces we've been introduced to in the exciting story.

Gomora actors

Gomora's cast, especially those who have played significant roles, made a name for themselves while on this series set. Below is a list of the main actors and actresses of the South African local drama with the characters they play;

Katlego Danke (Thathi)

Zolisa Xaluva (Melusi)

Connie Chiume (Mam’ Sonto)

Thembi Seete (Gladys)

Ntobeko Sish (Ntokozo)

Siphesihle Ndaba (Mazet)

Ama Qamata (Buhle)

Siya Xaba (Langa)

Sicelo Buthelezi (Teddy)

Siyasanga Papu (Pretty)

Lerato Mokoka (Tshiamo)

Khaya Mthembu (Sbonga)

Sannah Mchunu (Zodwa)

Ernest Msibi (Mohato)

Gomora actors and their salaries

The highest-paid Gomora cast is Thati. She will be paid R95 000 monthly in season 3 of the series. Photo: gifs.com

Lead actress Katlego Danke

She is undoubtedly among the best in Mzansi, thanks to her unrivalled talent and awards. Katlego Danke is a South African actress, radio DJ, and TV personality and the main antagonist in this show.

The award-winning TV personality is widely known for playing Dineo Mashaba in Generations; a South African drama aired on SABC.

However, her fame from playing Dineo Mahaba appears to be increasing because she is doing a better job as Thati on Gomora. Katlego will be earning R95,000 in the third season of this drama.

Katlego Danke is an award-winning actress born on 7th November 1978, in North West South Africa. Photo: @katlegodankeofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Sannah Mchunu (Zodwa)

The road to fame for Sannah wasn't easy. First, she had to overcome obstacles resulting from her past, including divorce, but she went to become an award winner.

Her breakthrough came with the Gomora part; she entered the cast as a supporting character and worked her way up to the lead position. Sannah will be earning R88,000 in season 3 of the show.

Born on 19th March 1972, Sannah is a South African actress notable for her portrayals on eKasi: Our Stories, Muvhango, The River, and Gomora. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Buyile Mdladla (Phumlani Ndaba)

Season 3 of Gomora draws to a close for Phumlani Ndaba (Buyile Mdladla), exposing his pranks and genuine motives. As the late Mbongeni Ndaba's younger brother, Phumlani, lavished cash on Thati and supported violence, an angel too good to be true appeared in Gomora. Despite joining Gomora in season 2, Phumlani will earn a monthly salary of R65 000 in Season 3.

Buyile Mdladla is a pastor, actor and owner of Redemption Ministries International Church. Photo: @mdladlabuyile on Instagram (modified by author)

Sphesihle Ndaba (Mazet)

Due to the mastery of her character on Gomora, Sphesihle receives a monthly salary of between R35 000 and R45 000, which looks extremely well deserved.

Sphesihle Ndaba who plays Mazet has been making dramatic waves in the South African entertainment industry. Photo: @ceeceendaba (Modified by author)

Sicelo Buthelezi (Teddy )

According to sources, Sicelo is paid R10 600 each month. Teddy is a significant figure in the Gomora narrative, and his pay will likely rise in the upcoming seasons.

Sicelo Buthelezi during Royalty Soapie Awards at Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre on 18th September 2021, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Jessica Sithole (Nolo Makinta)

Jessica Sithole plays the new character Nolo Makinta, an unsuccessful lady who tries to strangle everyone else with how stunning she thinks she is. The treatment she has experienced from wealthy men has traumatized her, and like Thati, she has no respect for men.

Jessica Sithole is a South African actress and model. Photo: @sitholejessica on Instagram (modified by author)

Who are the new actors on Gomora?

Five new actors will be joining the cast of the multi-award-winning telenovela show in the upcoming season three.

Duncan Leballo, played by Aubrey Makola, is a narcissistic record producer who is serious, stylish, wealthy and has a thing for young females. He first appeared to audiences in the second season. Mike Junior (Tiisetso Thoka) has been involved in minor crimes since he was 13 years old and has been in Gomora to prevent Sonto from enjoying her life after killing his father. He is there under the guidance of the hostel king Qhoqhoqho. In the third season, we'll see more of him. Nkosinathi Cele (Fezile Makhanya), a charismatic high school administrator who is also an authoritarian and has issues with parents, is the third new actor. Despite being unhappy in his marriage, he meets the lady he really ought to be with. The third season of the Mzansi magic serial Gomora will also feature another new actor; a new staff of Gomora High is Andile Faku (Moshe Ndiki). His life was devastated by a betting habit, which cost her both her high-paying private school position and luxurious lifestyle in Sandton. Another new actor in the Gomora series, Ayada, starring Sizwe, gets involved in the township's criminal activities. He shows up as Gugu's potential love interest but gets into township crime and gets his hands dirty. Although he is not a criminal, he gets involved in the township's criminal activities.

How much does Ntokozo from Gomora earn?

Ntobeko became well-known for portraying the role of Ntokozo in the television series Gomora. Photo:@sishiiofficial on Instagram ( Modified by author)

He earns a monthly salary of R35 000 for the Ntokozo role in the TV serial. The talented actor, TV host, and musician's real name is Ntobeko Sishi. His performance in the Mzansi Magic TV series is incredible.

He is a senior at Gomora High School and the son of Melusi Dlamini (principal), who fell victim to crime and gang activity. His net worth was estimated to be $200,000 in 2021. He is one of the emerging stars in the South African entertainment sector.

Which actor has the highest salary in Gomora?

The highest-paid actor Danke Katlego earns R60, 000 per month for playing the Thati. She is Mbongeni Ndabas' wife who dumped her life and family and went to stay with her husband and children, Buhle and Langa, in the affluent suburbs of Sandton.

The actress has recently won several accolades, including the Best Actress award from the South African Film and Television Awards, among others.

How much do screen actors get paid?

Gomora cast during the 3rd DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards at the Ticketpro Dome on 14th March 2020, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

An actor's salary is determined by their years in the film industry, show ratings, character, and how long they have been with the production company. Additionally, experienced actors receive the highest pay in the rank, intermediate players receive the average, and inexperienced actors receive the lowest pay.

Who is the richest TV personality in South Africa?

Trevor Noah is the richest South African comedian, actor, television host, and political commentator with a net worth of $100 million. Born on February 20, 1984, he hosts an American satirical news program on Comedy Central of The Daily Show.

Mzansi has several captivating soap operas that have recently left many South Africans yearning for more. However, fans are becoming curious about Gomora actors' salaries in 2022, especially in the third season of this telenovela produced by Seriti films. So how much are they paid? Find out here.

