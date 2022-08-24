Odwa Gwanya is a rising child actor from South Africa. He is best known for his role in the hit Netflix series Blood and Water, where he played Siya Khumalo. The series premiered on 20th May 2020 and has aired for two seasons. The young actor has graced Mzansi’s screens in both seasons.

Besides Blood and Water, the rising star impressed viewers in Bhai’s Café, a film that was released in 2019. He starred as an orphan in the comedy movie. Read on to know more about the young actor who is making big strides on the big screen

Odwa Gwanya's profile summary and bio

Name Odwa Gwanya Date of birth 11th January 2007 Age 15 years as of 2022 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Xhosa Languages Xhosa, English Gender Male Sexual orientation Unknown Parents Unknown Profession Student, actor Social media Instagram

Odwa Gwanya’s age and early life

The talented actor was born on 11th January 2007 in Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a South African citizen by birth, and his age as of 2022 is 15 years.

Who are Odwa Gwanya’s parents and siblings?

As far as family is concerned, there is no public information regarding the young actor’s family. Moreover, no record of siblings or relatives is known to his fans. He has learnt the art of keeping his personal life private at an early age.

Odwa Gwanya’s education

The Blood and Water actor’s educational background is unknown, just like his childhood. However, he is thought to be schooling due to his young age. A source revealed that he is in a private school whose details are kept away from the public to protect the young lad from public influence.

Odwa Gwanya’s acting career

The young lad has had a sprouting career since his screen debut. His first appearance was in Bhai’s Café, a comedy film directed by Maynard Kraak. It was released in 2019. However, his role was not a leading role, as he only made an appearance as an orphan kid by the roadside.

He later made it to Blood and Water, which is the second original African production by Netflix. He played the role of Siya Khumalo, Puleng’s younger brother. His appearance on the show is a major boost for his career, and fans should expect to see more Odwa Gwanya movies in the future.

Odwa Gwanya’s net worth

Gwanya's net worth in 2022 is estimated at $20,000. The rising star’s journey in the entertainment industry and acting career just began. He has had a breakthrough by earning an important role in Blood and Water, playing Siya Khumalo.

Who is Ama Qamata?

Amamkele Lithemba Qamata is a renowned South African actress. She was born on 2nd September 1998 in the Eastern Cape village of Cala, Sakhisizwe Local Municipality in South Africa. At 17, the actress debuted in a recurring role as Naledi in My Perfect Family, followed by playing Buhle in the Mzansi Magic series, Gomora. Later in the same year, 2020, she appeared in Netflix’s Blood and Water. She plays Puleng, Siya Khumalo’s (Odwa Gwanya) sister.

Who is Xolile Tshabalala?

Born on 9th April 1977, Xolile Tshabalala is a South African actress widely recognized for her roles in several television shows. She has been appearing on Mzansi screens since 2002 and is known for playing the role of Nwabisa Bhele in the Netflix original series Blood and Water. Xolile has also starred in the Secrets and Scandals TV series and Housekeepers.

How old is Khosi Ngema from Blood and Water?

The young South African singer, songwriter and actress known for playing Fikile Bhele in Blood and Water was born on 2nd November 2000. She is 21 years as of 2022.

Odwa Gwanya is a young actor with a bright future in the entertainment industry. Landing such a role in a top-rated series at such a young age and working with one of the biggest names in the production industry is no mean fit.

