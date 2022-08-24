Global site navigation

Interesting facts about actor Odwa Gwanya that you ought to know
Interesting facts about actor Odwa Gwanya that you ought to know

by  Eunice Njoki

Odwa Gwanya is a rising child actor from South Africa. He is best known for his role in the hit Netflix series Blood and Water, where he played Siya Khumalo. The series premiered on 20th May 2020 and has aired for two seasons. The young actor has graced Mzansi’s screens in both seasons.

Blood and Water actor
Odwa Gwanya is a South African young actor famous for playing Siya Khumalo in Netflix's Blood and Water. Photo: @odwagwanya on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Besides Blood and Water, the rising star impressed viewers in Bhai’s Café, a film that was released in 2019. He starred as an orphan in the comedy movie. Read on to know more about the young actor who is making big strides on the big screen

Odwa Gwanya's profile summary and bio

NameOdwa Gwanya
Date of birth11th January 2007
Age15 years as of 2022
Birth signCapricorn
Place of birthJohannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa
Current residenceJohannesburg, South Africa
NationalitySouth African
EthnicityXhosa
LanguagesXhosa, English
GenderMale
Sexual orientationUnknown
ParentsUnknown
ProfessionStudent, actor
Social mediaInstagram

Odwa Gwanya’s age and early life

The talented actor was born on 11th January 2007 in Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a South African citizen by birth, and his age as of 2022 is 15 years.

Who are Odwa Gwanya’s parents and siblings?

As far as family is concerned, there is no public information regarding the young actor’s family. Moreover, no record of siblings or relatives is known to his fans. He has learnt the art of keeping his personal life private at an early age.

Odwa Gwanya’s education

South African actor
Odwa is a talented South African child actor. Photo: @odwagwanya on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The Blood and Water actor’s educational background is unknown, just like his childhood. However, he is thought to be schooling due to his young age. A source revealed that he is in a private school whose details are kept away from the public to protect the young lad from public influence.

Odwa Gwanya’s acting career

The young lad has had a sprouting career since his screen debut. His first appearance was in Bhai’s Café, a comedy film directed by Maynard Kraak. It was released in 2019. However, his role was not a leading role, as he only made an appearance as an orphan kid by the roadside.

He later made it to Blood and Water, which is the second original African production by Netflix. He played the role of Siya Khumalo, Puleng’s younger brother. His appearance on the show is a major boost for his career, and fans should expect to see more Odwa Gwanya movies in the future.

Odwa Gwanya’s net worth

Gwanya's net worth in 2022 is estimated at $20,000. The rising star’s journey in the entertainment industry and acting career just began. He has had a breakthrough by earning an important role in Blood and Water, playing Siya Khumalo.

Who is Ama Qamata?

Blood and Water actress
Actress Ama Qamata plays Puleng in Blood and Water. Photo: @amaqamata on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Amamkele Lithemba Qamata is a renowned South African actress. She was born on 2nd September 1998 in the Eastern Cape village of Cala, Sakhisizwe Local Municipality in South Africa. At 17, the actress debuted in a recurring role as Naledi in My Perfect Family, followed by playing Buhle in the Mzansi Magic series, Gomora. Later in the same year, 2020, she appeared in Netflix’s Blood and Water. She plays Puleng, Siya Khumalo’s (Odwa Gwanya) sister.

Who is Xolile Tshabalala?

Mzansi actress
Secrets and Scandals actress Xolile Tshabalala. Photo: @xolile.tshabalala on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Born on 9th April 1977, Xolile Tshabalala is a South African actress widely recognized for her roles in several television shows. She has been appearing on Mzansi screens since 2002 and is known for playing the role of Nwabisa Bhele in the Netflix original series Blood and Water. Xolile has also starred in the Secrets and Scandals TV series and Housekeepers.

How old is Khosi Ngema from Blood and Water?

Actress
Actress Khosi Ngema plays the role of Fikile Bhele in Blood and Water. Photo: @khosingema on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The young South African singer, songwriter and actress known for playing Fikile Bhele in Blood and Water was born on 2nd November 2000. She is 21 years as of 2022.

Odwa Gwanya is a young actor with a bright future in the entertainment industry. Landing such a role in a top-rated series at such a young age and working with one of the biggest names in the production industry is no mean fit.

