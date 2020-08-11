Siyabonga Xaba's bio: age, Gomora, education, profile, movies

Siyabonga Xaba is a seasoned South African actor best known for the Zweli Hlatswayo character on End Game, an SABC1 political series. He started acting as a teenager in television shows like Strike Back (2010). He also played the role of Langa in the hit crime series, Gomora.

Who is Siyabonga Xaba?

Siyabonga Xaba has become a fan favorite in Mzansi, especially after starring in DStv's leading telenovela, Gomora. How well do you know the young actor? Below is Siyabonga Xaba's biography.

Siya Xaba profile summary

Full name: Siyabonga Xaba

Siyabonga Xaba Nickname: Siya Xaba

Siya Xaba Date of birth: 25th January 1999

25th January 1999 Age: 22 years old

22 years old Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Gender: Male

Male Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity : Zulu

: Zulu Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown School : Parktown Boys High

: Parktown Boys High Profession : Actor and producer

: Actor and producer Siyabonga Xaba Instagram: @siya_xaba

Siyabonga Xaba's bio

The rising star Siyabonga Xaba was born on the 25th January in 1999. Siyabonga Xaba's parents are not known because he has not shared details about them.

Where is Siya Xaba from?

The actor was born in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

How old is Siya Xaba?

Siyabonga Xaba's real age is 22 years as of 2021, and he celebrates his birthday on the 25th of January.

Siyabonga Xaba's education

For Siyabonga Xaba education, he matriculated from Parktown Boys High in 2017. He has not revealed where he went to study for college.

Siyabonga Xaba is a seasoned South African actor. Photo: @siya_xaba

Siyabonga Xaba's career

Siya Xaba has been in the film and television industry from the age of nine. He came into the limelight with the role of Zweli Hlatswayo in End Game, a political series thriller on SABC1. He also starred in Queen of Katwe, a 2016 Hollywood movie, alongside Lupita Nyong'o and Aaron Moloisi.

Siyabonga Xaba on Gomora

In 2020, he was cast to play the role of Langa in the hit crime series, Gomora. Langa from Gomora is the firstborn son of Thathi, who has to move from the luxurious Sandton to Alex township after the death of his father. Langa is also a nerdy boy who is always on his computer.

In the Gomora episodes 41 and 42, viewers saw Siya’s final performances. Gomora's character Langa Dlamini had to die. Having to say goodbye to the show was quite hard for Siya. The actor said that he learned a lot from Lulu Hela and Kutlwano Ditsele.

Lulu Hela, the series producer of the show, tweeted:

Siya Xaba. Easily one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. A perfectionist. A writer. A director. He’s accomplished so much at such a young age! There’s no doubt that his star will continue to shine as brightly as his spirit does!

Filmography

The young actor has starred in a number of Siyabonga Xaba's television shows and movies, including:

2021 - Carrots (short) as producer, director and writer

(short) as producer, director and writer 2020-2021 - Gomora as Langa

as Langa 2020 - The Professionals (TV series) as Djamba

(TV series) as Djamba 2019 - The Influencer (short) as Darren (as Siya Xaba)

(short) as Darren (as Siya Xaba) 2019 - Back of the Moon as Siya Xaba

as Siya Xaba 2019 - The Hot Zone season 1 as Young African on Plane

season 1 as Young African on Plane 2017 - Madiba (TV mini series) as Dali Tambo

(TV mini series) as Dali Tambo 2016 - The Crown (TV series) as Kenyan Boy

(TV series) as Kenyan Boy 2016 - Queen of Katwe as Pritchard's Friend

as Pritchard's Friend 2015 - The Book of Negroes season 1 as Young Chekura

season 1 as Young Chekura 2011 - Strike Back season 1 as Najim

Image: instagram.com, @siya_xaba

Actor and director Siyabonga Xaba has already chosen a career path for himself. He is among the many young and talented South Africans that have a bright future in the country's film and television industry.

Latest news on Siya Xaba

Gomora's Langa is gone and the star is working on a new project but he cannot share more details about it now. According to to News24, Siya said “I cannot talk about it now, but I will say that there is something in the pipeline.”

In an interview with Daily Sun, he said:

I’m going behind the scenes now. There’s a project I’m directing and I’ve always wanted to direct. The bug bit me in 2017 when I directed a feature film. I will definitely be back on screen but I want to focus more on behind the screen for now.

Briefly.co.za reported in the June comments made by Siyabonga Xaba concerning the filming atmosphere amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor, who plays the character of Langa, revealed that filming is not easy since a lot of caution has to be taken for the general health concern of the crew and cast members. Other South African telenovela's like Skeem Saam and The River had already stopped production.

This comes after Gomora beat The Queen to become DStv's most-watched soapie in the country. The series has talented cast members and a thrilling storyline that keeps fans glued on TV amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

