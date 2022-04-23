Who are Intaba Yase Dubai and Manny Yack? Ages, family, songs, profiles, worth

Who are Intaba Yase Dubai and Manny Yack? Intaba and Manny Yack are young South African musicians who recently released the motivating hit single, Noodles. They both come from rural areas and are making it big in Johannesburg.

From humble beginnings, Intaba and Manny Yack are a testimony that it is possible to achieve one's dreams with the right combination of attributes. Who is Ntaba YASE Dubai? Who is Manny Yack? Here is everything you need to know about the two, including their ages, origin, and songs.

Intaba Yase Dubai's profile summary

Real name : Lindokuhle Msomi

: Lindokuhle Msomi Stage name : Intaba Yase Dubai

: Intaba Yase Dubai Date of birth : 1995

: 1995 Place of birth : Mthanden, Kwa Maphumulo area, KwaZulu Natal

: Mthanden, Kwa Maphumulo area, KwaZulu Natal Nationality : South African

: South African Intaba Yase Dubai's age : 25 years old as of 2022

: 25 years old as of 2022 Facebook : Intaba YaseDubai NM

: Intaba YaseDubai NM Instagram : @Intabayasedubainm

: @Intabayasedubainm Twitter : @intabayasedubai

: @intabayasedubai Email : Intabayasedubai@gmail.com

: Intabayasedubai@gmail.com Phone : +27 67 685 3382

: +27 67 685 3382 Occupation: Afro-Pop/ R&B singer, songwriter, and rapper

Manny Yack's profile summary

Manny Yack's real name : Zakrim Phiri

: Zakrim Phiri Stage name : Manny Yack coined from Maniac

: Manny Yack coined from Maniac Date of birth : 10th May 1997

: 10th May 1997 Place of birth: Ladysmith

Ladysmith Nationality: South Africa

South Africa Manny Yack's age: He will be turning 25 years old in 2022

He will be turning 25 years old in 2022 Siblings: 1 known

1 known Facebook : Manny Yack

: Manny Yack Twitter :@MannyYack_

:@MannyYack_ Email : Yackmanny@gmail.com

: Yackmanny@gmail.com Occupation: Afro-Pop/ R&B singer, songwriter, and rapper

Intaba Yase Dubai and Manny Yack's biographies

When was Intaba Yase Dubai born? Intaba Yase Dubai is a South African from Mthanden, Kwa Maphumulo area, KwaZulu Natal, and he was born in 1995. He started singing while in high school but focused on music after matriculating in 2012.

Manny Yack, brought up by a single mother, is the brother of the music producer Ashraf Khalid Phiri, aka Tekk. He excelled in high school and enrolled for a law degree. However, he dropped from college, which took time away from his music.

Career

Zakrim Phiri started writing songs when he was 10 years old. After dropping out of school, Manny worked at a call centre and at a garage to feed his music passion. He released The Love of Music freestyle in 2013, but his big break came when he featured on Miss Pru's song, Uhulumeni.

Manny was part of the Slikour On Life Incubator Class of 2017. He performed at the F INK 2018. In August 2020, he was signed by Ambitious Records, who noticed his Instagram reels. Focusing solely on his music, Manny admires Kanye West, who is not afraid to break societal norms.

Some of Manny Yack's songs include:

Khumbula

Kumanzi Phansi

Maboneng

Lindokuhle Msomi, on the other hand, was spotted on YouTube by Ambitious Records. In 2011 while in Matric, Intaba moved from Maphomolo in KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg in search of greener pastures. Back then, he preferred to write than record songs.

Spending most time with recording artists, Intaba was inspired to sing, and that is how he became a musician. His unique singing style got positive feedback on WhatsApp and Spotify, and he was encouraged to release more.

Intaba worked with Big Zulu and Riky Rick on the Imali Eningi song. He dreams that his unique music will be referred to as Intaba Yase Dubai instead of Afro pop. Who is singing Sbali? Sbali is one of Lindokuhle Msomi's songs. Intaba Yase Dubai's songs include:

Nguye

Ngiyamthanda

Sbali

Dubai Inhliziyo

Kwashod i Airtime

Uthanado

Omunye

Ibanga

Does Intaba YASE Dubai have an album? Yes. Intaba's 2022 album is called Amagama. Lindokuhle Msomi recently parted ways with Ambitious Ent and will continue to release Intaba Yase Dubai's songs 2022 under his own record label, 3.7 Entertainment.

Intaba Yase Dubai and Manny Yack released the hit single Noodles. Based on their life story, this song motivates kids from rural areas by letting them know that it is possible to dream big and achieve their dreams.

Intaba Yase Dubai and Manny Yack are youngsters making a mark in the entertainment industry with their unmatched skills. They are proof that with focus, one can achieve their dreams. We wish them all the best in their endeavours as we look forward to hearing more of their music.

