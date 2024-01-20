What happened to Annie Martell, John Denver's ex-wife?

Annie Martell is a former school commissioner and television personality from the United States. He is best recognised for being the ex-wife of the late John Denver. Her ex-husband was an American singer-songwriter, actor, and environmental activist. He gained prominence in the 1970s for his numerous hits that blended country, folk, and pop music. What happened to Annie Martell?

John Denver and Annie Martell at the Opening Night Exhibitions of John Denver's Photographs and David Armstrong's Paintings on 1 December 1980 in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

John Denver's ex-wife, Annie Martell, came into the spotlight following her marriage to the late American singer. Annie and John were married for 15 years until their divorce in 1982, following a string of Denver's extra-marital affairs and the singer's pressurising career schedule. John died in an aeroplane crash at Monterey Bay on the California coast in October 1997. Find out more details about his ex-wife below.

Annie Martell's profile summary and bio

Real name Ann Marie Martell Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 1946 Age 77 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Nicollet, Minnesota, United States Current residence Aspen, Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Jim Martell Father Norma Martell Siblings Teri Martell, Ben Martell, Linda Nelson Marital status Divorced Ex-husband John Denver Children Anna Kate Denver, Zachary John Denver Education Aldophus College Profession Former school commissioner, TV personality

Who is Annie Martell?

The celebrity ex-spouse was born and raised in Nicollet, Minnesota, United States, but currently resides in Aspen, Colorado, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her mother is Norma Martell, and her father is Jim Martell. Annie grew up alongside three siblings, Teri Martell, Ben Martell and Linda Nelson.

What is Annie Martell’s age?

The American television personality is 77 years old as of 2024. When was Annie Martell born? She was born on 6 September 1946, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

John Denver performing during a rally in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Earth Day, at the United States Capitol, Washington DC on 22 April 1990. Photo: Howard L. Sachs (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Why is Annie Martell famous?

Annie gained immense popularity as John Denver's ex-wife. She is a former school commissioner. She briefly appeared in the documentary John Denver: Country Boy, Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, and A Song's Best Friend: John Denver Remembered.

Annie Martel’s ex-husband was an American singer-songwriter, actor, and environmental activist. He was one of the most popular acoustic artists of the 1970s and one of the best-selling artists of that decade. Some of his most well-known songs include Take Me Home, Country Roads, Annie's Song, Rocky Mountain High, and Sunshine on My Shoulders.

Who is Annie Martell married to now?

The American personality is not married or dating anyone at the moment. Annie was previously married to John Denver for over a decade. The two first met at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, where Annie was a student, and they soon began dating.

Annie and John tied the knot on 9 June 1967. The couple had two children: a son, Zachary John Denver, and a daughter, Anna Kate Denver, whom they adopted. Denver and Martell divorced in 1982 after fifteen years of marriage.

In a 1983 interview shown in the documentary John Denver: Country Boy (2013), Denver said that his career demands drove them apart. Martell said they were too young and immature to deal with Denver's sudden success. Tragically, John Denver died in a plane crash on 12 October 1997 at the age of 53. His legacy lives on through his music, which continues to be cherished by fans around the world.

John Denver in 1990 in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Did John Denver remarry?

After his divorce from Annie, Denver married Australian actress Cassandra Delaney in 1988 after dating for two years. Denver and Delaney separated in 1991 and divorced in 1993. They had a daughter named Jesse Belle.

How long was John Denver married to Annie?

The late American singer was married to Annie Martell for almost fifteen years. They divorced in 1982.

Did John Denver have children?

The singer had three children, two adopted and one biological. He had a son, Zachary John Denver, and a daughter, Anna Kate Denver, whom he adopted with his ex-wife Annie Martell. He also had a daughter named Jesse Belle from his second ex-wife, Cassandra Delaney.

What nationality was John Denver?

The American singer-songwriter was an American national. He was born in Roswell, New Mexico, United States of America.

Annie Martell is a former school commissioner and TV personality. She gained immense popularity for being John Denver's ex-wife. Her ex-husband was a singer, songwriter, activist, and humanitarian. He was one of the most popular acoustic artists of the 1970s and one of the best-selling artists of that decade. Tragically, John Denver died in a plane crash on 12 October 1997 at the age of 53.

