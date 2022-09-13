Morris Chestnut's net worth, age, children, wife, movies and TV shows, profiles

Morris Chestnut's career has spanned over 25 years and includes TV and movie endeavours. He had a starring role in his first movie and went on to perform several important roles in other films. However, with all the success in Hollywood, he has made a living from acting. So, what is Morris Chestnut's net worth? Read on for the complete information.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Morris Chestnut at the FOX Winter TCA All-Star Party at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, on the 07th of January, 2020, in Pasadena, California. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Morris Lamont Chestnut is an American actor. His portrayal of Ricky in the 1991 movie Boyz n the Hood is when he initially gained notoriety. He has since appeared in feature films and television shows, including the NBC TV series The Enemy Within as FBI Agent Will Keaton.

Morris Chestnut's profiles and bio

Full name Morris Lamont Chestnut Gender Male Date of birth 1st of January 1969 Place of birth Cerritos, California, the United States of America Age 53 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6 feet (183 centimetres) Weight 86 kilograms (188 pounds) Skin complexion Chocolate Hair colour Black Mother Shirley Father Morris Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Pam Byse Children Paige and Grant Occupation Actor Net worth $6 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

How old is Morris Chestnut?

Morris was born on the 1st of January 1969. As of 2022, Morris Chestnut's age is 53 years old. His star sign is Capricorn.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

What is Morris Chestnut's full name?

Morris in the Sistervention episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Photo by FOX

Source: Getty Images

The actor was named Morris Lamont Chestnut. He was born to Morris and Shirley Chestnut. Details of his parents or whether he has siblings are yet to be revealed.

What nationality is Morris Chestnut?

The Hollywood actor was born in Cerritos, California, the United States of America. Therefore, he is of American nationality.

Morris Chestnut's education

Morris attended Gahr High. According to his TV Guide bio, he enrolled at Long Beach City College and California State University, Northridge, after finishing high school. He pursued finance and theatre studies at the latter institution.

Morris Chestnut's movies and TV shows

Lamont is an exceptional actor and has had a lot of success in the industry. He has appeared in many series and films. So, what TV show was Morris Chestnut in?

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Chestnut's first role was as young Ricky Baker in the 1991 teen drama, Boyz n the Hood, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr. and Laurence Fishburne. In the interview with EW, he revealed,

It was a very enjoyable, informative experience for me. I learned a ton from it. At the time, Cuba, a veteran, was teaching me on the set. So it was a very, very fresh experience for me to watch him work and watch Fishburne, and I was just trying to take it all in. Everything seemed to be moving at warp speed.

He has also appeared in other films and series, such as:

When the Bough Breaks

The Best Man Holiday

RosewoodThe Best Man

When the Bough Breaks

Like Mike

The Perfect Guy

The Brothers

Not Easily Broken

Our Kind of People

The Game Plan

Half Past Dead

Half Past Dead

Two Can Play That Game

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory

The Enemy Within

The Perfect Holiday

Breakin' All The Rules

American Horror Story

The Best Man Wedding

Think Like A Man

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

The Ernest Green Story

Nurse Jackie

Identity Thief

Did Morris Chestnut really play football?

Chestnut portrayed the groom Lance in the classic wedding ensemble rom-com, The Best Man, whose best friend (Taye Diggs) had an affair with his future wife.

According to him, filming the series was a great experience.

The first Best Man is one of my all-time favourite experiences on a set. Just the camaraderie, chemistry, being in New York—I just have so many great memories from that production.

His character was a running back with the New York Giants, and while he never went pro, Chestnut shares a love of football.

I played in high school. I wasn't a running back, but this is true: I loved football more than I loved girls at one point.

Who is Morris Chestnut's wife?

Morris Chestnut and Pam at the Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood at Sunset Room Hollywood on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Morris is the husband of Pam Byse, an American personality. Pam and Morris Chestnut's children are two in number; a son called Grant, born in 1997, and a daughter named Paige, born in 1998. The children, however, have kept a low profile and are not often seen in public.

Is Morris Chestnut still married to Pam Byse?

Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse have been married since 1995. Speaking to ESSENCE in 2014, he revealed the secret to a successful marriage saying,

I have been with my wife for several years now, and the number one thing that keeps us strong is a mutual respect; that is first and foremost.

How tall is Morris Chestnut?

Without a doubt, the actor is handsome and well-built. Morris Chestnut's height is 6 feet, and he weighs about 86 kilograms. He usually takes a bald hairstyle, and his eyes are dark brown.

Net worth

Chestnut has made a living from acting. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $6 million. His career, nonetheless, is far from over, and he is expected to make more from his future projects.

Morris Chestnut is a talented actor, and his success is attributed to his talent and hard work. He has a massive fanbase that wants to see more from him in the future.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth's net worth and bio of the longest reigning British monarch

Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary reigned over 32 sovereign states during her life and served as monarch of 15 of them for 70 years and 214 days.

She holds the title of the longest-serving British monarch and the longest recorded of any female head of state in world history.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News