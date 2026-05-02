A Facebook travel page called Go Travel dropped a post on 27 April 2026 that had the internet in an uproar. The post declared South Africa “no longer safe” for travellers, and Mzansi did not take long to figure out the joke. The page listed six tongue-in-cheek “issues” that make the country dangerously addictive to visit.

A picture of pinguins walking on a beach with people in the background. Image: Go Travel

Source: Facebook

Go Travel’s post laid out the so-called dangers one by one, and none of them involved crime or safety concerns. The issues ranged from distances that trick travellers into exploring more than planned to wildlife that makes emails feel completely pointless.

The “issues” that have travellers hooked

The page warned that South African roads are a trap. You plan one stop, and then a viewpoint appears, then a beach, then a town you never meant to visit. Hours disappear before you know it.

Then there is the wildlife problem. Watching animals move through open land at sunrise apparently makes deadlines feel like a distant memory. Several travellers in the comments admitted the phone goes away the moment the bush takes over.

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The post also flagged the food situation. Dinner becomes a long event, with extra courses, strangers turning into friends, and stars appearing overhead before anyone notices the time.

The final warning hit hardest. One trip to South Africa apparently creates at least three future trips. The Garden Route still needs to happen. The coast needs more time. The safari always feels too short.

South Africans flooded the comments to agree, with many calling the country one of the best on earth.

See the Facebook post here:

Source: Briefly News