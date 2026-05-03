A Facebook video posted on 1 May 2026 by user I Kant Belivit shows CCTV footage of an armed man robbing a woman in broad daylight. The clip, filmed in what residents describe as a safe, upmarket neighbourhood, has left Mzansi deeply shaken and asking hard questions about safety in South Africa.

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Screenshots taken from the CCTV footage that captured the robbery. Images: I Kant Belivit

Source: Facebook

No area is off-limits, and this footage proved just that. The video circulated quickly across social media after it was shared on Facebook. South Africans were left unsettled by what they saw.

No place is truly safe anymore

The robbery happened in an area that many residents believed was well-protected. People living there trusted that crime was someone else’s problem. This video told a very different story.

The footage captured everything clearly, so it was difficult not to watch. There was no warning, no hesitation, just a man who saw an opportunity and took it. The woman in the footage had no time to react.

Mzansi flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from fear to outrage. Many people pointed out that posh neighbourhoods have become prime targets for criminals. Others called on residents to stop assuming wealth equals safety.

South Africans know crime is bad, but seeing it so boldly captured on camera hits differently. This was not a dark alley or an informal settlement after midnight. This happened where people least expected it.

See the CCTV clip in the Facebook post here:

Mzansi reacts to the video

Fezekile Mnqweno Songo commented:

“Whenever I watch these videos, my blood boils.”

Ntanga Xolo said:

“The ones who are safe are only those who have bodyguards.”

Source: Briefly News