Who is Annette Engelbrecht? Age, husband, TV shows, career, profiles
Annette Engelbrecht is a veteran South African actress. She has starred in various films and television series. However, she is widely recognized for playing Maggie Van Tonder in the SABC sitcom Orkney Snork Nie.
Annette is also recognized for her role, Meraai, in the television series, Mattewis en Meraai. Her experience is vast, having been in the entertainment industry since 1969. Herein is all you need to know regarding the legendary actress.
Annette Engelbrecht’s profiles summary and bio
|Full name
|Annette Engelbrecht
|Date of birth
|22nd April 1948
|Age
|74 years as of 2022
|Birth sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|Unknown
|Current residence
|South Africa
|Gender
|Female
|Sexual orientation
|Unknown
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Will Roberts
|Parents
|Unknown
|Children
|Unknown
|Siblings
|Unknown
|Education
|Unknown
|Profession
|Actress, voice specialist, drama teacher
|Years active
|1969 - 2018
|Awards and nominations
|Vita Award
|Social media
Annette Engelbrecht’s age and early life
The actress was born on 22 April 1948 in South Africa. She is 74 years of age as of 2022. Details about her early life and upbringing are not known.
Annette Engelbrecht’s husband and family
The Orkney Snork Nie actress has kept details regarding her parents and siblings away from the public. However, she is happily married, and her husband’s name is Will Roberts. There is also no further information about Will Roberts except for the minimal details that he is an actor. Will Roberts studied and graduated from the University of Pretoria. He has featured in films as as Die Hamer Van die Hekse.
Annette Engelbrecht’s career
The actress's educational background is out in the public domain. However, she is a professional actress and drama teacher. Her acting career started way back in 1969, and she shifted lanes to teaching drama courses in 2000.
Annette was one of the esteemed actors of PACT Afrikaans company from the 1960s to 1970s. She has been featured in various films, television series and performances, including Black Cat, Miss Julie, Countryside, Joachem Verwey and Egoli: Place of Gold. Annette Engelbrecht’s movies and TV shows include:
|Project Title
|Year
|Role
|Dominee Tienie
|2018
|Trudie
|Elke Skewe Pot
|2017
|Tannie Tossie
|Pandjieswinkelstories
|2014
|Miemie Skinder
|Mignon Mossie van Wyk
|2016
|Grandma van Wyk
|100 Meter Leeuloop
|2013
|Mina Mol
|Liefste Kayla
|2013
|Brief appearance
|Pretville
|2012
|Ouma Sarie
|Platteland
|2011
|Tannie Sanet Fourie
|Iemand om lief te he
|1999
|Valerie Jones
|Orkney Snork Nie! (die movie): ‘Dis Lekker By Die See
|1992
|Maggie van Tonder
|The Fourth Reich
|1990
|Ouma Smuts
|Orkney Snork Nie!
|1989
|Maggie van Tonder
|Saartjie
|1989
|Hettie
|Die Swart Kat 2
|1988
|Ma Veldt
|Vyfster 2
|1986
|Captain Esther Louw
|Juffrou Julia
|1984
|Kristin
|Skooldae 3
|1984
|Engela Bruwer
|Mattewis en Meraai
|1983
|Meraai
|Die Kaktustuintjie
|1982
|Joan
|Beloftes van More
|1981
|Anna Muller
|Bosveldwinkel
|1980
|Mariaan Venter
|Grensbasis 13
|1979
|Nurse
|Jakkalsdraai se Mense
|1975
|Aletta van Wyk
|Ma Skryf Matriek
|1975
|Receptionist
|Skadu’s van Gister
|1974
|Elize’s housekeeper
Despite having nearly half a century of experience in the film and entertainment industry, little is known regarding the personal life of veteran actress Annette Engelbrecht. However, her contribution to the South African film industry will forever be remembered.
