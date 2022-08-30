Global site navigation

Who is Annette Engelbrecht? Age, husband, TV shows, career, profiles
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Annette Engelbrecht? Age, husband, TV shows, career, profiles

by  Eunice Njoki

Annette Engelbrecht is a veteran South African actress. She has starred in various films and television series. However, she is widely recognized for playing Maggie Van Tonder in the SABC sitcom Orkney Snork Nie.

South African actress
Annette Engelbrecht is a veteran South African actress. Photo: @Academy of Drama on Facebook (modified by author)
Annette is also recognized for her role, Meraai, in the television series, Mattewis en Meraai. Her experience is vast, having been in the entertainment industry since 1969. Herein is all you need to know regarding the legendary actress.

Annette Engelbrecht’s profiles summary and bio

Full nameAnnette Engelbrecht
Date of birth22nd April 1948
Age74 years as of 2022
Birth signTaurus
Place of birthSouth Africa
NationalitySouth African
EthnicityUnknown
Current residenceSouth Africa
GenderFemale
Sexual orientationUnknown
Marital statusMarried
HusbandWill Roberts
ParentsUnknown
ChildrenUnknown
SiblingsUnknown
EducationUnknown
ProfessionActress, voice specialist, drama teacher
Years active1969 - 2018
Awards and nominationsVita Award
Social mediaFacebook

Annette Engelbrecht’s age and early life

The actress was born on 22 April 1948 in South Africa. She is 74 years of age as of 2022. Details about her early life and upbringing are not known.

Annette Engelbrecht’s husband and family

Veteran Mzansi actress
The actress is married to Will Roberts (pictured). Photo: @Werner Robbertse, @Annette Engelbrecht on Facebook (modified by author)
The Orkney Snork Nie actress has kept details regarding her parents and siblings away from the public. However, she is happily married, and her husband’s name is Will Roberts. There is also no further information about Will Roberts except for the minimal details that he is an actor. Will Roberts studied and graduated from the University of Pretoria. He has featured in films as as Die Hamer Van die Hekse.

Annette Engelbrecht’s career

The actress's educational background is out in the public domain. However, she is a professional actress and drama teacher. Her acting career started way back in 1969, and she shifted lanes to teaching drama courses in 2000.

Annette was one of the esteemed actors of PACT Afrikaans company from the 1960s to 1970s. She has been featured in various films, television series and performances, including Black Cat, Miss Julie, Countryside, Joachem Verwey and Egoli: Place of Gold. Annette Engelbrecht’s movies and TV shows include:

Project Title Year Role
Dominee Tienie 2018 Trudie
Elke Skewe Pot 2017 Tannie Tossie
Pandjieswinkelstories2014 Miemie Skinder
Mignon Mossie van Wyk 2016 Grandma van Wyk
100 Meter Leeuloop 2013 Mina Mol
Liefste Kayla2013Brief appearance
Pretville 2012 Ouma Sarie
Platteland 2011 Tannie Sanet Fourie
Iemand om lief te he 1999 Valerie Jones
Orkney Snork Nie! (die movie): ‘Dis Lekker By Die See 1992 Maggie van Tonder
The Fourth Reich1990 Ouma Smuts
Orkney Snork Nie! 1989 Maggie van Tonder
Saartjie 1989 Hettie
Die Swart Kat 2 1988 Ma Veldt
Vyfster 2 1986 Captain Esther Louw
Juffrou Julia 1984 Kristin
Skooldae 3 1984 Engela Bruwer
Mattewis en Meraai 1983 Meraai
Die Kaktustuintjie 1982 Joan
Beloftes van More 1981 Anna Muller
Bosveldwinkel 1980 Mariaan Venter
Grensbasis 13 1979 Nurse
Jakkalsdraai se Mense 1975 Aletta van Wyk
Ma Skryf Matriek 1975 Receptionist
Skadu’s van Gister 1974 Elize’s housekeeper

Who is Anrich Herbst?

Anrich Herbst is a South African singer, businessman and actor best known for playing Wimpie van Tonder in the sitcom Orkney Snork Nie. He landed the role after auditioning at the tender age of 14 years and was 15 at the time of filming the sitcom. Anrich is also recognized for playing Duncan Haines in the SABC soapie Isidingo and Gunther in Raaiselkind. Apart from being an actor, he is also a voice artist

Mzansi musician
Anrich Herbst is a South African actor and singer. Photo: @anrichherbst on Instagram (modified by author)
Is Anrich Herbst married?

The Orkney Snork Nie actor is a family man. Anrich tied the knot with Mia van der Merwe on 5th September 2009. The couple has two boys, Kristiaan and Daniel.

Despite having nearly half a century of experience in the film and entertainment industry, little is known regarding the personal life of veteran actress Annette Engelbrecht. However, her contribution to the South African film industry will forever be remembered.

