Who is Elma Potgieter? Biography, age, career, movies and TV shows, profiles

Elma Potgieter is a multi-talented artist whose work in the entertainment industry is well recognised. The actress is well grounded in the movie and music industry; she is a radio host, presenter, and translator. The South African-born actress could also pass as a producer, having been instrumental in the set-up and production of many high-rating movies and TV shows.

Elma Potgieter is fluent in French, German, Afrikaans/Nederlands, and English. Her field of study, History of Art and Psychology, gives her an edge and a high-standing ground to undertake roles and features in movies. The actress's television debut was in 2000, and she has undertaken numerous screen roles since. Find out more about Elma Potgieter's biography in the following paragraphs.

Elma Potgieter's profile summary and bio

Full name Elma Postma Potgieter Gender Female Date of birth 6th September 1978 Age 44 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity White Hair colour Blond Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Husband Paul Potgieter Children 1 Education University of Pretoria, South Africa Profession Actress, writer, singer, and presenter Net worth $1.1 million Social media accounts Instagram, Facebook

Elma Potgieter's background information

Elma Potgieter was born Elma Postma on 6th September 1978 in South Africa. By implication, Elma Potgieter's age as of 2022 is 44 years.

Due to her conservative nature, it is not yet available where she was born. Information about her parents and siblings is also unknown.

Elma Potgieter's education

After elementary and high school, the beautiful actress proceeded to the University of Pretoria, South Africa, where she majored in Linguistics, History of arts, and Psychology.

After she completed her university education, she took a momentary job as a journalist, where she worked while nursing her entertainment skills and capabilities.

Career

Elma Potgieter's career started in the late 1990s while her screen debut was in the popular soapie series 7de Laan, released in 2000. There, she featured as Dezi Terreblanche.

The versatile entertainer is also popular for her roles in the well-publicised serials Isidingo and Boer Soek' n Vrou. She left her first TV role in 2007 after about seven years to focus on more tasking roles while refining her skills for the hurdles ahead.

Her next role came three years later, in 2010, when she played Dr Sara van Graan in The Mating Game. The series received high reviews and garnered popularity. In 2011, she became a cast member of the kykNET soap opera Binnelanders as Bea.

While with kykNET, the beautiful actress performed as a presenter for the first three seasons of the Ontbytsake en die Boer soek een vrou series. Her prolific and versatile career also has earned her several appearances in theatre productions at the Art Festival. Also, she has been a radio broadcaster for Die Nag van Legio.

Besides TV series, Elma Potgieter's TV roles also included films, with her debut in the 2011 movie Superhelde, where she played Suster Suzaan. Potgieter not only acts in movies and television series, but she is also an avid singer. She has been on the cover of prestigious magazines like Rooi Rose, Huisgenoot, Sarie, TV Plus, and Vrouekeur.

Elma Potgieter's movies and TV shows

Elma Postma Potgieter's television and movie roles, excluding her theatre productions at the art festival, are listed below:

7de Laan

The Mating Game

Superhelde

Binnelanders

n Man Soos My Pa

Isidingo

Wonderlus

Spoorloos: Heksejag

Marital life

Elma's last name got attached after marrying Paul Potgieter. The marriage was not very much publicised; nevertheless, it was colourful and eventful. Even now, Elma does not flaunt her marriage or private affairs but only posts pictures of herself and other work-related activities.

Accident

Elma Potgieter once got into an accident involving a lion on 18th February 2006, when her family visited a zoo. While trying to tame and touch a lion through the wire gauze fence, the lion's claws caught her ring, and she got bitten.

Net worth

According to Net Worth Post, Potgieter's net worth is $1.1 million. Her net worth is mainly from earnings in films and television series and endorsements.

Elma Potgieter has shown her versatility as an actress and entertainer. Thanks to her education and perseverance, she was able to master more than four languages. Also, she does fine with her translation jobs for movies and series.

