On Wednesday, 29 April 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on a viral clip showing Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe being deported from South Africa via O.R. Tambo International Airport

The Kaya FM presenter made a bold prediction regarding the son of the late former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe

The seasoned South African broadcaster's take sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with him, while others disagreed

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the Bellarmine Mugabe deportation clip with a prediction. Image: LeratoPillayZA/X, sizwedhlomo/Instagram

Source: UGC

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to a video of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe being deported from South Africa and made a prediction.

The late former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s last-born son avoided jail time following a shooting at his Hyde Park residence.

On Wednesday, 29 April 2026, X (Twitter) user @samkelemaseko shared a video of Bellarmine Mugabe being deported from South Africa through O.R. Tambo International Airport.

Watch the video below:

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Bellarmine Mugabe deportation clip

As South Africans reacted to Bellarmine Mugabe’s deportation, Sizwe Dhlomo joined the chat with a prediction.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account, the Kaya FM presenter weighed in with his characteristic wit, suggesting that Bellarmine Mugabe would return to South Africa or his old ways again once the hype had died down. The post was captioned:

“Iyasekela lentwana… Give it a week or so. Lol!”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's prediction about Bellarmine Mugabe

The post gained traction on the microblogging platform and sparked a hotchpotch of reactions. While some reacted with memes and jokes, others weighed in on Sizwe Dhlomo’s prediction that Bellarmine Mugabe would return to South Africa.

Here are some of the comments:

@simphiwemothop5 joked:

“He'll be back next month in Satafrika as Balenciaga Mugabe.”

@AlostroX disagreed:

“He’ll never come back. SA is very small, and social media has made it smaller. Look at the story of Thabo Bester, and fewer people knew who Bester was. If he does come back, then that is very risky.”

@LesegoSub asked:

“We didn't know he was even in the country, so how are we going to know vele WHEN he's back?”

@Tebogo45288348 criticised:

“Julius Malema shot blanks; no one got hurt! No witnesses confessed to bribery!! But this 1 shot at a person, and he is just facing paying fines 😂😂Southa!”

@Lungz_Nhlabath7 questioned:

“Since he was in SA illegally and has now been deported, can he still come back to SA legally now...like a tourist on a study visa or whatever?”

@Mchabo5 agreed:

“Straight. If he came in illegally, what would stop him from coming back again?”

@bhunlesganga disagreed:

“I don't think he'll take the chance unless he really wants to do time. Even if he creates another identity, there'll be eyes out for him.”

@Tumi_Mogagabe remarked:

“He must be reported in case he decides to come back. Mara, knowing our idiot influencers, they still allow him to pop champopo.”

Mzansi weighed in on Sizwe Dhlomo's prediction about Bellarmine Mugabe. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to video of Chatunga Mugabe arriving in Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, Sizwe Dhlomo isn't the only popular South African who weighed in on Bellarmine Mugabe's deportation.

Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a video of Chatunga Mugabe arriving at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Zimbabwe after he was deported from South Africa.

Her views had social media divided, with some Zimbabweans also responding to the poet's post.

Source: Briefly News