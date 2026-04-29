Bellarmine Mugabe Avoids Jail Time for Hyde Park Shooting, Will Be Deported Back to Zimbabwe
GAUTENG – Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe has avoided jail time following a shooting at his Hyde Park residence, but his cousin will be imprisoned.
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Bellarmine, the son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, and his cousin, Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, appeared before the Alexandra Regional Court for sentencing on 29 April 2026.
The duo pleaded guilty to numerous charges following the shooting of 23-year-old Sipho Mahlangu on Thursday, 19 February 2026. Mahlangu was reportedly shot twice in the back at the residence and was paid to keep quiet about the incident.
Mugabe fined R600,000 for two offences
On 29 April 2026, Magistrate Renier Boshoff read out the sentences for the two, noting that Mugabe was lucky as it was not known whether his cousin took the fall for the shooting.
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The former Zimbabwean President’s son was then fined R400,000 for pointing a firearm and R200,000 for contravening the country’s immigration laws. The magistrate also noted that Mugabe will be escorted straight to the airport and deported back to Zimbabwe.
Matonhodze to be imprisoned
His cousin, who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Mahlangu, defeating the ends of justice, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition, was sentenced to imprisonment.
Matonhodze was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for count one, 12 months imprisonment for count two, three years imprisonment for count three and 12 months imprisonment for count four.
His sentences will run concurrently, and he will be deported once he has served his time.
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Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za