The South African Police Service continues to monitor the house where Robert Mugabe’s son, Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe

Mugabe was arrested on 19 February 2026 after he allegedly shot a gardener during an argument

While investigations continue, the police have yet to find the firearm used during the shooting, as South Africans discussed its whereabouts

Bellarmine Mugabe allegedly clashed with the police. Images: @Zimlive/ X and Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News

HYDE PARK, JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) is monitoring the house where Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine Mugabe, allegedly shot a gardener in Hyde Park as investigations continue. There was notable tension between the police and the suspects as more details emerged surrounding Mugabe’s arrest on 19 February 2026.

According to SABC News, a scuffle between the police and the suspects broke out before Mugabe was arrested. The police allegedly found it difficult to gain entrance into the property as nobody inside the property was willing to cooperate. The police were able to gain entrance; however, the conflict didn’t end there.

Conflict between Bellarmine Mugabe and SAPS

Once the police gained entrance into the premises, an altercation broke out between them and the suspects, as Mugabe was allegedly preventing the police from doing their work. The police eventually arrested him. The police also found a suspicious vehicle outside of the premises, the second time they returned and confiscated it as it was fitted with blue sirens.

The gun that was used during the shooting was not found. The police’s K9 unit and other units have been searching the premises for the firearm. The police had difficulty searching thoroughly as it was dark when the search was conducted.

The police are still looking for the firearm used in the shooting at the Mugabe house in Hyde Park. Image: Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News

South Africans discuss theories

Netizens asked questions about the firearm’s possible whereabouts and what could have happened to it.

Ronald Chadzuka laughingly observed:

“One of the police officers left with the gun, hahaha. Me and my crazy thoughts.”

Nkosinathi Khanyeza mused:

“The gun has already been moved.”

Craig Anesu Ngundu laughed:

“Even the gun itself doesn’t know where it is.”

Patrick Bhenjula pointed out:

“Who were the first people to be on the scene besides the police? They know where the gun is. The same person he was talking to on the phone advised him to hide the gun.”

Michael AJ Else Else said:

“They denied the cops entry onto the property because they were hiding the gun.”

