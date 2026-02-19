The South African Police Service (SAPS) rushed to the scene of a shooting that happened in Hyde Park, Gauteng, on 19 February 2026

The shooting took place at the house of Robert Mugabe's son, and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown

One person was shot and is in critical condition as the police continue to investigate the active crime scene

One person was shot during a shooting at Robert Mugabe's son's house in Gauteng. Images: Nigel Jared and Desmond Kwande/AFP via Getty Images

HYDE PARK, GAUTENG — One person was shot and is in critical condition after a shooting took place at the house of the son of Robert Mugabe in Hyde Park, Sandton, in Gauteng on 19 February 2026.

According to Eyewitness News, the incident recently happened, and an employee of the house is in critical condition. It is not clear what the motive behind the shooting was. The South African Police Service (SAPS) is currently on the scene to investigate the crime.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as new information becomes available.

