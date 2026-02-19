Sizwe Dhlomo couldn't help but roast Gayton McKenzie's humiliating blunder in parliament

The Sports Minister was captured seemingly struggling to pronounce NCOP (National Council of Provinces) on live television

The comment section quickly turned into a digital comedy roast, with many users questioning how a cabinet minister could trip over such a foundational acronym

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Gayton McKenzie's humiliating blunder in parliament. Images: sizwedhlomo/ Instagram, GaytonMcK/ Twitter

Sizwe Dhlomo didn’t miss a beat when he took to social media to roast the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, following a cringeworthy parliamentary slip-up.

McKenzie found himself tongue-tied while attempting to pronounce the acronym for the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) during the recent State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 12 February 2026, and had EFF MPs help him.

Reacting to the footage on 17 February was Sizwe, who took a sharp swipe at the minister's blunder by saying,

"They should ask him what it stands for."

Sizwe, famous for his quick-witted and often controversial remarks, has expressed his dislike for Minister McKenzie on several occasions, even calling for his removal from his position.

Sizwe Dhlomo roasted Gayton McKenzie after he struggled to pronounce NCOP at SONA. Images: sizwedhlomo/ Instagram, GaytonMcK/ Twitter

This, after the Minister was exposed in 2025 for allegedly making racial remarks on his social media page.

For Dhlomo, the NCOP incident wasn't just a funny viral moment; it was further ammunition in his ongoing critique of a minister he views as unfit for high office.

His remarks quickly gained traction and blew into a debate that went from discussing the blunder to criticising those who put Minister McKenzie in power.

Watch Gayton McKenzie's video and read Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction.

Social media weighs in on Gayton McKenzie's blunder

The online community wasted no time in roasting the Sports Minister. Read some of their comments below.

LetsoaloRant said:

"Here, people played with their votes."

MokwadiMo wrote:

"If Gayton knew what NCOP stands for, he would have abbreviated it correctly. And people think this guy can go to parliament and do something. Shame."

BikonciousMan roasted Gayton McKenzie:

"He is just overly excited to be in the presence of Ramaphosa."

thabs116 added:

"What an embarrassment, and I don't think he knows."

MphozaIce posted:

"This guy keeps embarrassing himself."

Vinoliciah slammed Gayton McKenzie:

"South Africans will vote for anything, and I mean anything, just to spite Malema. He promised them to get rid of foreigners, and people who voted for him, none of them are asking him about the promises he made. They are back at blaming EFF for anything wrong in the country."

mpho_deep_za added:

"As long as they get paid, they don't care."

