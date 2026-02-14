Vusi Thembekwayo and Sizwe Dhlomo have never seen eye to eye, and their feud has become evident online

Just recently, Thembekwayo gave a shady response when a fan named his arch nemesis, Sizwe Dhlomo, a suitable President

When another one joked that he would make a great Deputy President, he gave a very shady response

Vusi Thembekwayo and Sizwe Dhlomo showed once again that they do not get along. Image: Vusi Thembekwayo, Sizwe Dhlomo

Source: Instagram

South African businessman Vusi Thembekwayo and Sizwe Dhlomo have always been arch enemies. But it seems their beef is not ending anytime soon.

On social media recently, motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo gave a salty response to a fan who placed him as Dhlomo's potential advisor.

Vusi takes a swipe at Sizwe Dhlomo

On X recently, @ChrisExcel reacted to an X user who asked who would make a good President of SA. He said Kaya 959 radio personality Sizwe would be the ideal President.

Another user took it further and said Vusi Thembekwayo would make a good Deputy President, to which he gave a very scathing response.

The user poked fun at the two's rivalry, as they constantly took digs at one another online. Knowing that they are not friends, @Tshepo said Thembekwayo would be great under Dhlomo's wing, but it did not end well.

"I would rather eat broken glass," Vusi responded.

His harsh response speaks of the nature of his rivalry with Sizwe, who recently mocked him on social media.

Vusi Thembekwayo and Sizwe Dhlomo do not get along. Image: Vusithembekwayo

Source: Getty Images

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@BhekiMahlase17 stated:

"These two really do not get along."

@TumiMashabela said:

"Ah, Sizwe and Vusi will still fight even after life. Their kids must marry each other and make the in-laws for peace sake before they become ancestors."

@ZPatriotsa shared:

"Vusi Thembekwayo and Sizwe Dhlomo are like oil and water. Reminds me of 50 Cent and P Diddy's beef."

@Bongani92311779 laughed:

"Hawu these guys even on national interest, akuzwanwa."

@_Pootie stated:

"What’s the beef between @SizweDhlomo and @VusiThembekwayo? The brothers must reconcile their differences. I love them both."

@Therealfugaze chuckled:

"This beef is going to drag on behind the grave the way things are."

@ThabiJoy4 shared:

"As he should, what is this...you all should respect my goat VT please."

@LadyMpopi replied:

"I'm sure Sizwe is cooking a response. Can Ramaphosa give Sizwe an opportunity to be president even if its for one day."

@LehlohonolMaine responded:

"It won't work out, remember the comrades and family members still have to eat. So basically, the ANC will never work out even if it's Jesus himself."

