South African musician King Monada found himself being questioned on social media by netizens

This came after the star showed off his new Lamborghini Urus, which is worth over R7 million

Many netizens were curious about his source of income, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Tjo, netizens on social media will always dig into the lives of public figures, unprovoked, and recently King Monada found himself a victim of such, as Twitter (X) police are now investigating his source of income.

It has come to many people's attention that the popular Limpopo music producer bought himself yet another expensive car, a Lamborghini Urus, which is valued at over R7 million. This purchase shocked a lot of netizens, as in 2024, he had bought himself a McLaren.

An online user @busiwe_bubu posted a picture of the star posing next to his reported new Lamborghini Urus on their social media page on Friday, 13 February 2026.

"King Monada shows off his new Lamborghini Urus, valued at over R7 million. He also owns a McLaren (4 million), a Ford Raptor (R2 million) and a G-Wagon (R3.5 million)," the post reads.

SA curious about King Monada's source of income

Shortly after it was revealed that the music producer had purchased himself a new Lamborghini on social media, many netizens couldn't help but become curious about how and where he gets his money, which allows him to make such huge and expensive purchases. Peeps have flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@sikie4 said:

"Impressive. Did he win the lottery?"

@Lethabo4991 wrote:

"He's the richest artist in South Africa."

@makarina07 commented:

"I hope everything is in order with @sarstax."

@RALETMaN questioned:

"Where is Monada getting all this money?"

@nqobile_Ndlovuu replied:

"It can't be music; this dude has to be running other businesses."

@enosleuba responded:

"Otlo bolaisa Monatla ka SARS and SIU, the man is one of the tenderpreneurs in Limpopo."

Which cars does King Monada own?

King Monada owns a fleet of numerous high-end cars, according to Briefly News. The Malwede hitmaker owns a McLaren 570S, which he bought in November 2024, just a month after acquiring a Ford Raptor.

He purchased the McLaren for an eye-popping R3.2 million. He also owns a Raptor, which was priced at R2.6 million in several dealerships nationwide at the time he purchased it in 2024.

King Monada also owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which he reportedly bought in 2023 for R3 million. The G-Wagon isn't the only Mercedes-Benz model in Monada's garage. The popular singer also owns a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which has a base price of R2.2 million.

King Monada shows off his wealth

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that King Monada shared a picture showing that he owns wealth beyond luxury cars and a mansion.

The Limpopo-born musician's picture also showed that he has other sources of income other than his music career. The picture had some people wishing they, too, could live a private life like Monada and enjoy their wealth lowkey.

Source: Briefly News