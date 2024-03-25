Limpopo born hitmaker King Monada has earned praise from fans for living a secure life and enjoying his wealth lowkey

The Malwedhe singer posed next to his cattle and was sitting on top of his posh Range Rover

The picture went viral, with some people wishing they, too, could live a private life like Monada

Musician and businessman King Monada left his fans impressed after showing off his wealth.

King Monada recently showed off his livestock and posed next to his Range Rover. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

King Monada shows off wealth

The Limpopo born hitmaker responsible for some of the December tunes, King Monada, posed next to his cattle. In the picture, Monada was sitting on top of his posh Range Rover.

The picture was shared by X blogger @MDNnewss with the caption:

"King Monada "

Fans gush over King Monada's life

The picture had some people wishing they, too, could live a private life like Monada, and enjoy their wealth lowkey. Monada has a mansion that he built in his hometown.

@Hyperloll4 said:

"Bro is living my dream."

@Thapz__ shared:

"This type of low-key life."

Fans vandalise Monada's posh home

Following a string of no-shows, King Monda angered fans when he failed to pitch for a gig he was paid for on 10 February 2024 at the Madupa Lodge in Bolobedu.

The owner of the venue allegedly went to his home, and trouble ensued. Gossip page @MDNnewss wrote:

"The family of King Monada and security guards were intimated and physically attacked by a group of angry patrons after he failed to show up at a paid gig."

His company revealed that he never pitched because he was booked for multiple gigs.

"It is alleged the Lodge owner, along with the support of the drunk patrons, marched to Monada's place to demand answers. As such, some drunk patrons are alleged to have vandalized his property and harassed and intimidated the people close to him."

Ntsiki Mazwai hails King Monada

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai met King Monada at his show in Limpopo. She expressed her excitement and love for the chart-topper.

She shared a photo with him on Twitter, praising his performance and sparking jealousy among fans who wished they could meet their favourite stars too.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News