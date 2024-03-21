A man showed off his single room in a Facebook group chat, which had tounges wagging online

The gentleman's home had too many things which were all over the place and made the house seem untidy

People reacted to the man's living space in the comments section by informing him how he could rearrange his home

A young man proudly showed off his home in a popular Facebook group chat, but netizens were not feeling it.

A young South African man showcased his interesting home in a Facebook group chat.

Man unveils his living space

A gentleman took to his social media account, sharing images of his house in a group chat called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen on Facebook. Nkululeko Morriinii's home has a big-screen TV, and four big speakers are next to the television. His TV stand has many items on it. Nkululeko Morriinii's wires were in a mess and all over the place surrounding his TV area.

He also had a fan and two kettles on top of his speakers, among other items, in his lounge area. He unveiled his bedroom in the next set of images; his bed was neatly made. In his room, he also had a bed stand and a bucket.

Take a look at the man's home below:

Inside the home of the young man.

Mzansi was stunned by the man's home

Many people were surprised by the gentleman's house as they rushed to his comment section to express their thoughts, while others gave him tips on rearranging his home.

Phumeza Pam Masiza said:

"Piece of advice: Change your bedding nhe buy a night frill for a queen bed; the cover also should be of a queen bed so that the blocks u used for legs can be covered and the bed also can be covered nicely with a queen bed cover. Good luck with finding imama."

Muyanalo Sedzi wrote:

"Such big speakers in a room I bet not even maphorisa and kabza have such in their studio."

Phila MadamColour Menzi added:

"Yhoo ha.a there’s still a lot that you need to fix kle room. Focus on that and leave women alone for now."

Lazaro Charles commented:

"Are you doing well, try to work for the ceiling and paint."

