Shebeshxt was one of the performers at the Tshwane University of Technology fresher's ball recently

Netizens were amazed at how his fans responded to his music, singing and dancing and hyping him up

Many were glad to see Shebeshxt not get violent with his fans, unlike his previous performances

Shebeshxt has gained a bad reputation for being violent with his fans. The singer seems to have changed netizens' minds with his recent performance at the Tshwane University of Technology.

Shebeshxt gave a decent performance at the Tshwane University Of Technology fresher's ball and was not violent with his fans. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has change of heart about Shebeshxt

Shebeshxt was one of the Mzansi stars who were booked to perform at the Tshwane University of Technology fresher's ball over the weekend. The Limpopo-born hitmaker performed his most popular songs and had the crowd ignited.

The students at TUT responded positively to his music as they sang and danced along to his music. Mzansi were amazed at how the crowd kept hyping him despite the negativity surrounding him.

The video of the performance was shared by controversial blogger @MusaKhawula.

Netizens hail Shebeshxt for maintaining peace during performance

Social media users gave Shebeshxt a standing ovation for not resorting to violence with his fans, unlike his previous performances.

There have been numerous videos of the star slapping fans, and at some point, he even waved a gun at them.

@Bright_Afrika:

"Are they not scared of him?"

@dumisane_:

"Good to see homeboy not hitting someone, lol."

@Wesley__pipes23:

"It is unbelievable how he always honours his gigs with all this negative perception the society has about him."

@Sphe____:

"My ninja is cooking lately I'm glad he’s not hitting anyone."

@__ThapeloM:

"Shebe's fanbase is crazy you!"

@Keneiwe15:

"Glad to see he didn’t pull out a knife or gun on the crowd."

@FaroLebea:

"Shebe is the biggest artist in the country now, like it or not."

Shebeshxt's age confuses Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, controversial singer Shebeshxt celebrated his 29th birthday on 28 March. Many people online were in disbelief that he was born in 1995, making him 29 years old this year.

The Limpopo singer has made a name for himself for his catchy songs and troublesome behaviour.

Source: Briefly News