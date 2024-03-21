The company repossessed a young man's stunning T-cross Range, and netizens were left in their feelings

The Tiktok video shows the gentleman's car being towed by a truck in a now trending clip on social media

South Africans showered the man with heartfelt messages and encouraged the man to keep his head held high

A man said goodbye to his T-Cross Range in a video circulating online, and the news saddened people.

A TikTok video showcases a young South African man's T-Cross Range car being repossessed. Image: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images and @kabelo.t/TikTok

Man's car gets repossessed

The footage shared by @kabelo.t on the video platform shows the car being towed by a truck. @kabelo.t said he told the gentleman to buy what he could afford and not what he was qualified for. However, the man did not listen and went ahead with his choice and purchased the T-Cross Range.

The video of the vehicle being towed gained a huge attraction online, with over 733K views and thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

SA comforts the man and shares their financial struggles

Many could relate with the man as they rushed to his comments section to send him heartfelt messages, while others simply shared their financial struggles.

Tebatso Phetla shared:

"I bought an Audi RS3, I drove it for three months, switched to an A3 because the instalments ah shem weren't it. I was eating pap mixed with water."

Keo added:

"Sadly, people buy cars to impress and not for the sake of moving from A to B."

Lyfe wrote:

"People like living beyond their means, his telling the truth."

Miss Martha J said:

"It’s not funny, but it’s painful."

Marvinvanwyk572 commented:

"Yoh, that's sad ... he'll get something even better soon ...we live, and we learn."

Theron8602 shared

"I once bought a Polo Vivo, which at that time I could afford. 4 years down the line, life happened, and I returned it back to the bank. Guys, let him laugh, it is ok. His turn will come. Yi life le."

Woman shares Sad video of repossessed car

In another similar story, Briefly News previously reported that with rising costs due to inflation, many South Africans have taken a financial knock and are living paycheck to paycheck.

She uploaded a video of when the vehicle was repossessed on TikTok, and many people could relate to the pain. They took to the comments to show their support and mentioned how they have downgraded to survive in these trying economic times.

