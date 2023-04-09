Thabo Bester is the most wanted criminal in South Africa, and his name, along with Dr Nandipha's, has been all over the papers

If you are looking for a brief and hilarious overview of the fugitive's drama, then Mfumo Bamuza is the one to turn to

The TikTokker gifted the whole country with a hilarious recreation of the entire saga, and Mzansi can't get enough

If you have been following the news lately, you have undoubtedly caught wind of the Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha saga. And if you haven't, you're in luck. Mfumo Bamuza has given the country the gift of a hilarious play-by-play with his latest TikTok.

Man recreates the Thabo Bester fugitive drama in an epic video. Image: @mfumo_b

Source: TikTok

Mfumo summarises in under a minute what would take most news outlets weeks to cover. His brief TikTok gives its audience all the information they need about the drama, with a stunning soundtrack.

The Thabo Bester drama has over 150,000 people hooked

South Africans have been captivated by Mfumo's storytelling. The vast majority of them think his portrayal is hilarious.

If you don't feel like reading hundreds of articles about the fugitive, stay tuned to Mfumo's page, and you'll find out everything you need to know while laughing your way through it.

Watch the video here:

South Africans love TikTokker's storytelling

The first Mfumo video was met with screams of encouragement from fans. It did so well that he gave us a story continuation.

Briefly News put together the best comments:

@kabza276 gave the entertainer a funny warning:

"Thabo is coming for you."

@Jay_9nine used the couple's nickname:

"21st Century Bonnie and Clyde, those ones."

@Vamp_me_tumy loved the performance:

"I haven’t been following this story, but I must say this was a nice, brief breakdown ."

@mahlee_0 thought the skit was everything:

"Master class production! "

Who is Thabo Bester? Everything to know about the South African fugitive

Briefly News has you covered if you want to learn more about the life of Thabo Bester.

Keep reading to find out more about the most wanted criminal in South Africa. The events of the story span from his successful prison break to his eventual capture.

The Thabo Bester story will keep you on the edge of your seat whether you follow Mfumo's page or read news articles.

Source: Briefly News