e.tv's Nikiwe: cast, plot summary, full story, trailer, episodes

The countdown to the first episode of e.tv's Nikiwe has officially begun. The show premiers on April 17, 2023, at 6.30 pm. Its captivating storyline and surprising plot twists will surely get you hooked. Nikiwe replaces Durban Gen and is produced by Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radebe from Parental Advisory Productions. Here is everything we know about the highly anticipated show so far.

Nikiwe features some of South Africa's finest actors and actresses, expected to bring the storyline to life. Photo: @etvonline on Instagram (modified by author)

The suspense and other dramatic elements in the television series make it one of a kind. Nikiwe incorporates carefully selected casts who ensure every viewer gets value for their time.

Nikiwe plot summary

The show is centred around the Radebe people, who witness the rise and fall of a family empire based in Diepkloof Extension, Pimville and Orlando, Soweto. Splitting between the studio and location will result in non-stop and back-to-back dramatic scenes for the audience.

Nikiwe full story

Imagine inheriting a fortune and having ultimate power in your hands, only to have it all stripped away by your family. The story revolves around blood, power and betrayal. It tells the tale of what it means to be ''hood-rich''. Nikiwe has led a coveted life of having everything money could buy. However, she hits rock bottom when all this is taken away. She has to toughen up to reclaim what was taken from her. Will Nikiwe repossess her birthright against a family that constantly stabs her in the back?

Nikiwe cast members (with images)

Nikiwe features some of South Africa's finest actors and actresses, expected to bring the storyline to life. Here is a glimpse of interesting facts that you should take into account about them:

Lungelo Mpangase as Nikiwe Radebe

Lungelo is best known for her debut lead role as Khethiwe on the Mzansi Magic drama series eHostela. Photo: @lungelo_mpangase on Instagram (modified by author)

Lungelo Mpangase (born October 26 1995) is a renowned South African television actress. On the show, she is the firstborn and heir to the family empire. Although Nikiwe is a socialite with pure intentions, she loses it all after a tragic incident strikes her family.

Muzi Mthabela as Themba ‘’Bhungane’’ Radebe

Muzi Mthabela was born on April 2, 1977. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Muzi, a gifted South African actor and motivational speaker, made his acting debut in 1999. On Nikiwe, the 46-year-old actor plays the head of the Radebe clan who occupy the Diepkloof Extension. He is a famous businessman, gunning to be the most prominent entrepreneur in Soweto.

Zandi Nhlapo as Miriam Radebe

As a teenager of 17 years, Zandi boldly entered the industry and has experienced a rise from one level of success to another. Photo: John Liebenberg

With a career spanning over two decades, Zandi is regarded as one of the most talented actresses South Africa has birthed. She plays the coveted role of Nikiwe's mother and Bhungane's wife on the show. Nhlapo has also starred in Eastern Mosaic, Man 2 Man, Midday Breeze and Continuity.

Craig Nobela as Menzi

Nobela is a professional singer. Photo: @Craig Nobela on Facebook (modified by author)

At 22, Nobela has carved out a lucrative acting career for himself. He plays as Nikiwe's younger brother. The actor has also appeared in The Queen and Nkosiyabo.

Silindokuhle Tshabalala as Mandisa

Tshabalala is a South African actress and model best known for her starring role in Thuli noThulani. Photo: @Silindokuhle Tshabalala on Facebook (modified by author)

For her natural talent, Tshabalala landed a role as Nikiwe's sister in the series. This is her second professional acting role.

Clementine Mosimane as Masibisi

Clementine has graced TV screens for over two and a half decades and has featured in over 50 films. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Starring as Nikiwe's grandmother and Bhungane's mother, Masibisi's story picks up as she gets released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence for a crime her son committed.

The show’s recurring cast include;

Lorcia Cooper as Mimmie Cooper

Kenneth Nkosi as Uncle Skeitla

Liopelo Maphate as Dimakatso Sikhosana

Soso Rungqu as Lulu Ngebulana

Akhona Ndlovu as Ntsika Ngebulana

Neo Iman Mothae as MaDlamini

Nikiwe trailer

Published on March 24 2023, the show's trailer is available on YouTube. You can watch it to get a hint about the show. For more detailed information, read the series' teasers before watching it.

e.tv's Nikiwe is expected to be among the most thrilling shows ever. The local drama show has an exciting storyline packed with betrayal, drama and deceit. Watch out for Nikiwe episodes that come to your screens on April 17 2023.

