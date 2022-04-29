StarLife is always striving to keep you entertained with some of the best Indian shows. Lost in Love has a thrilling storyline about an IPS officer who promises to take care of the daughter of a dying officer. To honour his promise, he is forced to leave someone he loves dearly. Keep reading to know the full story and the show's cast members.

Lost in Love, also called Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, was originally broadcast on the Star Plus network from October 2020. The show is a remake of the Kusum Dola Bengali series by Star Jalsha.

Lost in Love plot summary

Sai Joshi, the daughter of Inspector Kamal Joshi, aspires to be a doctor. After passing her exams, she looks forward to relocating to Nagpur with her dad to pursue medicine. Unfortunately, Kamal dies after taking a bullet meant for officer Virat. On his death bed, Kamal asks Virat to look after his daughter, which means that he has to give up his love for Pakhi.

Lost in Love full story

Sai Joshi from Gadchiroli dreams of studying medicine at the Nagpur Medical College and becoming a physician. Meanwhile, in Nagpur, Virat Chavan is made an IPS officer and placed at the Gadchiroli post.

Sai lives with her dad, Inspector Kamal Joshi, in Gadchiroli. Jagtap, a local politician's son, falls in love with Sai. He even tries to murder her father for them to be together. Sai tops the Maharashtra state exam and asks her dad to take VRS so that they relocate to Nagpur.

Virat and Sai do not have a great first encounter. The former splashes mud on Sai, making her hate him. She is angry when Virat asks Kamal to postpone his VRS, which means Sai will not be leaving for Nagpur.

Pakhi and Virat are in love, but the Chavan family fixes Pakhi and Samrat's marriage. Virat promises he will never love another girl the way he loved her, and Samrat overhears Virat confessing his love for Pakhi.

Sai's father takes the bullet from Jagtap that was meant for Virat, and Sai witnesses the incident. Before dying, Kamal asks Virat to look after Sai. She almost commits suicide because of distress. Later, the villagers tell Virat to make an orphaned Sai his wife. She tries to object but agrees to a deal marriage.

Sai plans to leave the marriage after completing MBBS. Pakhi is heartbroken seeing her Virat marrying Sai, and the Chavans disapprove because she is from the lower class. They all try to humiliate her, but she stays strong.

Many things happen in between, including Sai and Virat having a fallout. After she sits for her last medical exam, Virat decides to cut all ties with her. When Rajeev suffers a heart attack, she saves him and later asks Virat to forgive his family. Sai and Virat later confess their love for each other, and their marriage is arranged.

Lost in Love teasers

The Indian show premiered on StarLife on 16th April 2022. Here are the teasers in case you missed any Lost in Love episodes.

Lost in Love on StarLife cast

Lost in Love television series is written by Rajesh Chawla and put together by a talented crew. The show is also made up of talented Bollywood actors and actresses, including:

Ayesha Singh as Sai Joshi

Sai is an MBBS student aspiring to be a doctor. She is the daughter of Kamal Joshi and Alka and the wife of officer Virat. Her father, Kamal, dies protecting Virat, and the latter is tasked with looking after her.

Neil Bhatt as ACP Virat Chavan

Virat is an IPS officer from Nagpur. He is the son of Ninand and Ashwini and husband to Sai. Virat is also called Viru or Shiva.

Aishwarya Sharma as Patralekha Mohitepatil Salunkhe (Pakhi)

Patralekha is the daughter of Shailesh and Vaishali. She loves Virat, but she has to tie the knot with Samrat.

Yogendra Vikram Singh as Samrat Salunkhe (Jeeva)

Samrat is the son of Ashok and Mansi. Their families arrange for him to marry Pakhi.

Other Lost in Love cast members include:

Kishori Shahane as Bhavani Chavani: The Chavan family matriarch and Harinee's grandmother

Shailesh Datar as Ret. Col. Ninad Chavan: Father to Virat and husband to Ashwini

Bharti Patil as Ashwini Chavan: Virat's mom and wife to Ninad

Mridul Kumar as Omkar Chavan: Ninad's brother, Mohit's dad and husband to Sonali

Sheetal Maulik as Sonali Chavan: The wife of Omkar and Mohit’s mom

Mitali Nag as Devyani Chavan Deshpande (Devi): Mother to Harinee, wife to Pulkit, and cousin to Mohit, Virat, and Samrat

Yash Pandit as Dr Pulkit Deshpande: Sai's college professor, Harinee's dad and husband to Devyani

Yamini Malhotra/Tanvi Thakkar as Shivani Chavan: Ninad's sister, Amey's ex-girlfriend, and wife to Rajeev

Sachin Shroff as Rajeev: Husband to Shivani

Sonia Singh as Anuradha: Rajeev's sister

Adish Vaidya/Vihan Verma as Mohit Chavan: Son to Omkar and Sonali, husband to Karishma and cousin to Virat, Samrat, and Devyani

Sneha Bhawsar as Karishma Chavan: Wife to Mohit

Dimple Shaw Chauhan/Roopa Divetia as Mansi Chavan Salunkhe: Ninad's sister and Samrat's mom

Hirva Trivedi as Harinee Deshpande: Daughter to Pulkit and Devyani, foster daughter to Madhuri

Sanjay Narvekar as Inspector Kamal Joshi: Alka's widower and Sai's dad

Vishavpreet Kaur as Vaishali Mohitepatil: Wife to Shailesh and Pakhi's mom

Atul Mahajan as Shailesh Mohitepatil: Pakhi's dad and husband to Vaishali

Nivaan Sen/Vineet Kumar Chaudhary as Sadanand Pawle: A Naxalite, Shruti's husband, and Virat's best friend

Shafaq Naaz as Shruti Pawle: A Naxalite and wife to Sadanand

Siddharth Bodke as Jagtap Mane: Goon obsessed with Sai and Kamal's killer

Lost in Love on StarLife narrates a unique love story that will excite you if you love Indian family dramas. The show airs on StarLife from Mondays to Sundays at 7.00 p.m.

