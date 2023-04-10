Barrister Babu cast (with images), plot summary, full story, episodes

Barrister Babu is an Indian TV series that aired its first season on Colours TV from February 11 2020, to December 12 2021. The show centres around a young girl born in a patriarchal society who goes against all odds to become a barrister. The Barrister Babu storyline encompasses drama and love. Here is everything you need to know about the drama series.

Produced by Shashi Summet Productions, the Hindi-language television show is regarded as one of the best social issue family drama series. Its carefully selected casts make the show's theme real and ensure every viewer gets value for their time.

Barrister Babu plot summary

The story is based in Bengal with young Bondita, who is set to marry an older man against her wish. However, her husband-to-be dies on the wedding day, and the villagers decide to burn Bondita alongside his corpse.

Anirudh, a London-educated barrister seeking to fight gender discrimination, saves Bondita by marrying her and cancelling his planned marriage to Saudamini. Anirudh refuses to recognise Bondita as his wife but helps her get an education and overcome her bed-wetting habit. Will Anirudh fall in love with Bondita, or will his principles deter him from loving an 11-year-old girl?

Barrister Babu's full story

What is the whole story of Barrister Babu? The 22-year-old barrister plans to educate Bondita himself after a local home tutor increases her fear of studies by using brutal punishment methods. However, this is interrupted after Bondita unintentionally helps Brijwasi Babu, who pretends to be a huge devotee of Lord Krishna, save her cousin's failing marriage.

Upon finding this out, Anirudh sends Bondita back to the village, thinking that this is the cause of Saudamini's blindness and his influential family's drowned respect. Devoleena, Bondita's aunt, sells her to a local brothel to evade the shame she has brought the family. After realising his mistake, Anirudh encounters a near-death experience trying to rescue Bondita from the brothel.

He then tells Bondita he wants her to become a barrister, due to which they nullify their marriage to support the 1929 Child Marriage Restraint Act. Later, Bondita relocates to London for her studies. Eight years later, Bondita returns home all-grown and is now a barrister. Much to her dismay, she finds that her and Roy's families are now enemies.

In addition, Anirudh refuses to see Bondita. Sampoorna, Bondita's cousin, discloses that after Das' departure, their aunt poisoned Roy's family resulting in his father going mad. Bondita then works to repair the broken relationship between the two families as she plans to renew her vows to Anirudh. On the wedding night, Anirudh accidentally throws Chandrachur, Bondita's ex-suitor, off a cliff and is charged with murder.

Bondita fights for her husband's case and wins, becoming an inspiration for women in her community. In a turn of events, a bunch of villagers throw Bondita into a river, but Anirudh saves her. However, he goes missing in the process. Six months later, while Anirudh is presumed dead, Bondita gives birth to twins.

Unfortunately, Batuk, Anirudh's brother, kidnaps the twins and tries to burn their mother alive, blaming her for his brother's disappearance. Anirudh arrives in the nick of time and saves his family. Barrister Babu's ending is happy, as Anirudh and Bondita take their twins in front of Durga's idol and declare that their children will overcome the evil practices of society and become barristers like them.

Barrister Babu cast members (with images)

Barrister Babu featured some of India's finest actors and actresses. Here are some interesting facts that you should take into account about them:

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni as Bondita Das

Aurra (born March 9 2011) is a child actor who made her career debut with the TV show Barrister Babu as the female lead. Although this was Bhatnagar's first on-screen role, she perfectly nailed it.

Pravisht Mishra as Anirudh Roy Choudhary

Mishra is a renowned Indian actor who rose to fame for his role in Banni Chow Home Delivery. He has also starred in Shabri, Mahabharat, Siya Ke Ram and Suryaputra Karn. On Barrister Babu, Pravisht plays Shubhra and Binoy's eldest son, Somnath and Batuk's brother and Bondita's husband.

Here are other recurring characters on the TV series:

Rishi Khurana as Trilochan Roy

Viraj Kapoor/Param Mehta as Somnath Roy Choudhary

Chandan K Anand as Binoy Roy

Arina Dey as Sumati Das

Akshita Arora as Basuri Devi Bhaumik

Meet Rohra/Vaidik Puriya/Daksh Rana as Batuk Roy Choudhary

Barsha Chatterjee as Devoleena Jadhav

Rohan Roy as Sundaram Jadhav

Premchand Singh as Premal Munshi

Pallavi Mukherjee as Sampoorna Roy Choudhary

Madhushee Sharma as Surmani Munshi

Hetal Yadav as Biraj Munshi

Barrister Babu episodes

The drama TV show has two seasons with 475 episodes. Each episode gives you between 20 to 25 minutes of a thrilling storyline.

What is the age difference between Bondita and Anirudh?

Viewers love watching Bondita and Anirudh's fun banter despite their huge age difference. The pair has an 11-year age difference.

If you have yet to watch Barrister Babu, this is one of the best TV series you miss out on. It highlights some challenges young women face in a society that deems them inferior to their male counterparts.

