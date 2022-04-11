The scent of passion Telemundo: Cast, full story, plot summary, teasers

The Scent of Passion plot centers around a simple girl from a low-income family and a man from a wealthy family. It's a love story that tells the story of a coffee picker who falls in love with a wealthy Colombian. They have a magical connection and an unfathomable passion yorks them together? Will the two ever find a way of being together despite coming from two different worlds?

The scent of Passion Spanish series airs on Telemundo this April.

Source: Facebook

The Colombian soap opera aired on Telemundo from May 10th to September 24th, 2021. Is Cafe con aroma de mujer a remake? The 92-episode serial is a reproduction of the 1994 telenovela of the same name and a Mexican adaption with the titles Cuando Seas Mia and Destilando Amor.

The Scent of Passion plot summary

The Scent of Passion episodes surrounds Gaviota and Sebastián, two people from two different worlds, meet. An irresistible desire develops impossible love blossoms, and the two become lovers, forgetting their differences. Gaviota had a fantastic experience that will forever change her life.

The Scent of Passion full story

Gaviota is from a poor family and works on Octavio Vallejo's coffee farm. She and her mother visit Hacienda Casablanca to pick coffee from the second harvest of the year, although they hope this will be their final visit. Fate, on the other hand, has other ideas. The hacienda's owner, Octavio, recently passed away. Gaviota had already rescued him from being kidnapped.

As a reward, Octavio promised to give her a hectare of property on which she could grow her coffee. Gaviota meets Sebastián, Octavio's son, while persuading the Vallejo family to fulfil the deal. They develop an irresistible attraction, a sad, unattainable love, and become two lovers from different worlds.

The scent of Passion cast

The series follows a story of romance and heartbreak which is set on a coffee farm in Colombia and is led by uber talented cast:

1.William Levy as Sebastián Vallejo

William Levy is a famous Cuban-American actor and former model born on August 29th 1980.

Source: Instagram

He breaks up with Lucia in New York City after his father's death, Octavio Vallejo, and later returns to Colombia. He meets and falls in love with Gaviota, a coffee picker. To return to New York together, he teaches her English, but the girl is expelled from the Vallejo farm, and his ex-girlfriend Lucia still clings to him.

2. Laura Londoño as Teresa Suárez La Gaviota

Laura Londono is the main antagonist who plays the role of Gaviota, Sebastian's girlfriend.

Source: Getty Images

Gaviota works on Vallejo's coffee estate with her mother, and one day she protects her boss Octavio from being kidnapped. The boss was thrilled and promised them a piece of property. After rumours about Gaviota emerge, Carmenza and her daughter are banished from the farm, but her new boyfriend Sebastian refutes the accusations.

3. Diego Cadavid as Iván Vallejo

Diego Cadavid is a Colombian actor and one of the characters in The Scent of Passion.

Source: Getty Images

Ivan is seeing Paula now, but he tells his family about his plan to marry Lucrecia. They get married and return home to begin their happily-ever-after, but things turn for the worst. Lucrecia begins to suspect Ivan of infidelity and decides to install surveillance cameras throughout the house.

4. Carmen Villalobos as Lucía Sanclemente

Carmen Villalobos stars as Lucia, Sebastian's domineering ex-girlfriend.

Source: Instagram

Lucia is an adversary who stands between Gaviota and Sebastián and tries everything she can to keep them apart since she is madly in love with Sebastian. However, she knows he can't reciprocate.

Other actors and actresses in these series include:

Mabel Moreno as Lucrecia Valencia

Luces Velasquez as Julia Vallejo

Maria Terez Baretto as Mercela Vallejo

Laura Archbold as Paula Vallejo

Juan David Agudelo as Bernardo Vallejo

Andres Toro as Aurelio Diaz

Kathline Velez as Carmen Suarez

Laura Junco as Margarita Briceno

Mario Espitia as Jorge Latorre

Ramiro Menesses as Carlos Mario Alzate

Lincoln Palomeque as Leonidas Salinas

The Scent of Passion teasers

Are you ready for another thrilling Mexican adventure? Here are the teasers for the drama and what to expect in the upcoming The Scent of Passion premiere episodes.

Wednesday, April 20th 2022

Marcela confronts Lucia after she purposefully stumbles Carmenza. On the other hand, Paula decides to end her engagement with Arthur, while Bernardo rejects Gabriela's attempts. Finally, Carmenza and her daughter Gaviota are ejected from the farm.

Thursday, April 21st 2022

After rumours about Gaviota begin to circulate. Julia is insistent, and Aurelio takes their side and attempts to protect them.

Friday, April 22nd, 2022

Raúl takes a cellphone from Gaviota. Meanwhile, Lucia lies to Sebastian about a problem at her house and wants to remain with him until it is resolved.

Saturday, April 23rd 2022

Sebastian tells Bernardo and Marcela that he has questions about Wilson's claims against Gaviota. Will he be able to uncover the truth? Lucrecia and Ivan have returned home after a beautiful honeymoon.

Sunday, April 24th 2022

Gaviota informs her mother that she will be heading for New York to look for Sebastian. Ivan tells Julia about his plans to fire Aurelio. Ivan and Lucrecia marry, but Lucrecia suspects Ivan of infidelity shortly after their honeymoon.

Monday, April 25th 2022

Gaviota begs her mother for five million pesos. Ivan shows no desire to stop money laundering.

Tuesday, April 26th 2022

Carmenza goes to the police station to establish that her daughter is not guilty. But are they going to believe her? On the other hand, Lucia looks after Sebastian while he is sick.

Sebastian falls in love with Gaviota after breaking up with Lucia.

Source: UGC

Wednesday, April 27th 2022

Lucrecia has concerns that her husband is having an affair. Will she be able to capture him? Gaviota arrives in New York, but the immigration officer mistrusts her. Will she be granted permission?

Thursday, April 28th 2022

Gaviota successfully persuades the immigration officer to allow her entry into the United States. While Lucrecia accosts Ivan, Aurelio discloses to Margarita that he has affection for her.

Friday, April 29th 2022

Sebastian searches the streets of New York in a desperate attempt to find Gaviota. But on the other hand, Gaviota seeks a hotel that she can afford.

Saturday, April 30th 2022

Carmenza is adamant about not telling Aurelio where her daughter is. Meanwhile, Lucrecia installs surveillance cameras throughout her home to monitor Ivan's every move. Finally, Gaviota travels to New York in the hopes of finding Sebastian.

The Scent of Passion theme song was composed by Josefina Severino, a great Colombian composer. Josefina had previously worked on shows like El Divino, and Las Ibáez, among others.

The new Spanish series promises a lot, and the teasers for The Scent of Passion above are only a taste of what's to come. Watch this fascinating tale of love and passion drama on Telemundo from Monday to Sunday at 10 p.m.

