Lost in Love teasers for April 2022: Kamal asks Virat for a humble request

Nothing beats a new show joining your programme line-up. It feels like a new lease on life. It is an opportunity to zone out and live through the soapie's cast member's lenses. Lost in Love is the new soap opera in your line-up. Lost in Love teasers for April 2022 give you a dress-run of what to brace yourself up from the show.

Lost in Love storyline revolves around Sai Joshi, a brave young girl who is determined to become a successful doctor. She gets married to Virat, an IPS officer, thinking she hit the jackpot. Virat struggles to balance his demanding job and his love life. However, Virat genuinely loves Sayi. What follows is a love triangle between Virat, Sayi and Sai. These snippets of Lost in Love teasers for April 2022 highlight the unbeatable drama in the show's plot.

Lost in Love teasers for April 2022

As Lost of Love episodes roll out, they not only give you hints about the show but give you a glimpse of Indian culture. As you familiarize yourself with Lost in Love cast members, you will be shocked by how much some of them are willing to go in the name of love. Is tough love real love?

Episodes 1 and 2 - Saturday, 16th of April 2022

Sai, a brave girl, encounters Jagthap Mane, Gadchilori's deadliest goon. On the other hand, devastating news awaits Virat Chavan and his family.

Jagthap sets a trap for Kamal, hoping to trick him into leaving Sai alone in the room. Elsewhere, Virat faces several challenges before the Puja. Later, Pikha shows up on time to rescue Virat.

Episodes 3 and 4 - Sunday, 17th of April 2022

Inspector Kamal slaps Jagthap and punishes him. At the camp, Virat rescues Pakhi from falling into the fire.

Sai witnesses a disturbing nightmare while Pakhi and Virat long for each other. Later, Sai makes a significant sacrifice to rescue inspector Pakhi.

Episodes 5 and 6 - Monday, 18th of April 2022

Sai finally delivers the good news to her family. Meanwhile, Virat finds it challenging to open up to Pakhi about his feelings for her.

Ninad reveals the shocking truth before Virat's departure. Shortly after, Samrat shocks the rest of the family when she shows up unexpectedly. Later, Pakhi makes the bold step of taking matters into her own hands.

Episodes 7 and 8 - Tuesday, 19th of April 2022

Kamal agrees to Virat's request during the welcoming ceremony, making Sai angry. As dejection strikes Pakhi, Sai notices Jagthap and his men meeting Virat.

Sai storms into Virat's residence to vent her frustrations while the Chavans and Samrat meet Pakhi and her parents. Later, Jagthap causes more trouble.

Episode 9 and 10 - Wednesday, 20th of April 2022

An angry Virat slaps Jagthap for misbehaving with inspector Kamal. Later, Samrat and Pakhi's marriage is fixed, and Virat makes a stern promise to Samrat. What is it about?

A heartbroken Pakhi yearns for Virat as Jagthap and his goons wait eagerly for Sai's arrival. Later, Kamal asks Virat to do him a small favour regarding Sai.

Episodes 11 and 12 - Thursday, 21st of April 2022

Sai receives a gift from Virat during the school function, and Pakhi's mehndi ceremony starts against her wish. Jagthap and his goons implement their attack deep in the middle of the night, and they attempt to abduct Sai.

Kamal threatens to hurt Vithal, and Samrat's Haldi ceremony commences. Later, Virat's unforeseen confession leaves Pakhi rattled.

Episodes 13 and 14 - Friday, 22nd of April 2022

Virat's ultimatum leaves Pakhi and her parents startled. Meanwhile, Sai tricks Jagthap and succeeds in escaping from the godown.

Sai makes a narrow escape, and inspector Kamal succeeds in tracking Jagthap down. Elsewhere, Samrat and Pakhi's Sangeet ceremony starts on a high note.

Episodes 15 and 16 - Saturday, 23rd of April 2022

Pakhi and Samrat's dance performance leaves Virat jealous. Later, Pakhi sneaks to meet Virat, and as they converse, she gets emotional as she reminisces about his troubled childhood.

Shailesh consoles an emotional Pakhi, and Samrat overhears Sunny and Virat's private conversation. Elsewhere, Jagthap prepares to marry Sai.

Episodes 17 and 18 - Sunday, 24th of April 2022

Sai implements her plan to start a fire to escape from Jagthap and his mother. Meanwhile, Virat makes a shocking announcement during Pakhi and Samrat's wedding.

Pakhi and Samrat's wedding goes off without a hitch. An angry Virat goes to help Kamal, and Jagthap and Sai's wedding ritual commences.

Episodes 19 and 20 - Monday, 25th of April 2022

As Pakhi enters the house, the Chavans witness a horrifying disaster. Meanwhile, Virat concocts a plan to rescue Sai from Jagthap's goons.

Sai worries about inspector Kamal's deteriorating health condition. Later, Pakhi opens up to Virat about her feelings for him, unaware that Samrat is eavesdropping on the conversation.

Episodes 21 and 22 - Tuesday, 26th of April 2022

A devastated Samrat takes so much alcohol as he battles with the thought of Virat and Pakhi double-crossing him. Meanwhile, Sai is in for a rude shock as Samrat and Pakhi's post-wedding rituals begin.

Samrat leaves the Chavan mansion and his family members to join the army. Inspector Kamal is exhilarated to meet inspector Pawar after his yoga session.

Episodes 23 and 24 - Wednesday, 27th of April 2022

Virat strikes an alternative plan to track Jagthap down. At the Chavan mansion, Devyani overhears Pakhi's phone conversation with Virat.

Sai desperately vents her frustrations to inspector Kamal, and Pakhi succeeds in diffusing the situation at the mansion. Later, Virat falls victim to an unforeseen attack.

Episodes 25 and 26 - Thursday, 28th of April 2022

After going through Vithal's letter, Virat is convicted of making a promise to inspector Kamal. Meanwhile, Karishmar discovers shocking details about Virat and Pakhi's affair and tells Ashwini about it.

Virat issues Vithal and his goons a stern warning. Meanwhile, at the Chavan mansion, Ashwini targets Pakhi at the dining table, leaving the rest of the family puzzled.

Episodes 27 and 28 - Friday, 29th of April 2022

Ninad shocks the Chavan family members by revealing details about Samrat. Meanwhile, Pakhi imagines a romantic scenario with Virat.

The Chavans struggle to come to terms with the shocking details of Samrat's disappearance, and Pakhi finally musters the courage to leave the house. Later, a disguised Virat finally meets Sai.

Episodes 29 and 30 - Saturday, 30th of April 2022

Ashwini's statement leaves Pakhi startled, and a frustrated Ninad threatens to oust Ashwini.

Samrat's luggage is brought home, leaving the Chavan family members devastated. Meanwhile, Virat counters Vithal when he threatens to murder Pari.

Pakhi

She genuinely loves Virat. However, her culture works against her, and she is forced into an arranged marriage with Samrat. Since she is voiceless, she goes ahead with the wedding plans. However, this experience cements her love for Virat; hence, she takes risks to reach out to him.

When news about her husband's disappearance is delivered, she does not seem moved. Instead, she gathers the courage to leave the mansion. However, Ashwini shocks her by revealing that the rest of the family knows about her affair with Virat!

Sai

Sai is a vocal young lady, determined to become a doctor. However, she finds herself in Jagthap's uncouth hands. He threatens to murder her if she does not agree to marry him. He concocts a plan and kidnaps her!

Jagthap prepares to marry her against her wish. She feels helpless when her wedding rituals commence. Meanwhile, Virat tracks Jagthap down and concocts a plan to murder him.

Lost in Love teasers for April 2022 are the tip of the iceberg of how dramatic the new show will be. You cannot afford to miss out. Catch the show's two episodes every day on StarLife. You will be in for a bumpy ride, so come prepared.

