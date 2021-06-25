A Magical Love Story Teasers for July 2021: Adaa makes a deal with Reakh Jinn

A Magical Love Story serial is a new drama show with a fascinating storyline. The Indian soapie discusses the world of magical beings, dark secrets, family betrayal, romance, and deceit. Reading through the A Magical Love Story teasers will give you a sneak peek into what the drama series offers this month. For instance, who is Aman, and what is he doing in the magical palace? How will his meeting with Roshni end? Also, who is more powerful, Roshni or Aman, and will they make an excellent team in their fight against evil?

The storyline of A Magical Love Story discusses two characters, Roshni Ahmed and Aman Junaid Khan. Initially, they appeared to be in constant disagreement because Aman Khan has a dark side due to his relationship with a jinn. On the other hand, Roshni is a nice girl with the soul of an angel. Despite their misunderstandings, it seems that both are destined to be together. The events that follow will show you how their romance ends despite the intrusion of evil forces.

A Magical Love Story teasers for July 2021

A man’s quest to save his mother reveals that he must get married to someone he dislikes. The woman also feels the same way about him, but fate is playing a cruel joke. Will they see beyond these obstacles and embrace their collective powers as lovers to dominate evil? Check out this month's episodes.

Episode 1 - Thursday, 1st of July, 2021

Aman lives in an enchanted palace, and as a Nawab, he is baffled that he does not look like the rest. Meanwhile, Roshni tries to make sense of her present situation by studying her history. What will be the consequences of Roshni and Aman's meeting?

Episode 2

Aman saves Roshni from a looming disaster, and a jinn’s arrival exposes a deep secret while Parveen prepares for Aman’s engagement.

Episode 3 - Friday, 2nd of July, 2021

The jinn wants to take Aman, but his family makes all effort to keep him from danger. Finally, the jinn arrives at Aman’s door front on the day of his engagement ceremony.

Episode 4

The jinn and Aman are in a faceoff, and Aman’s family members rally around him to provide needed strength. However, while this is going on, Roshni retreats into the house.

Episode 5 - Saturday, 3rd of July, 2021

Anjum devises a plan to seek out Ayaana while Aman’s family members are taken aback by his intentions. Elsewhere, the jinn attacks Adaa after entering the mansion.

Episode 6

Aman obtains a shocking piece of information while Roshni expresses her displeasure with the insults hurled at Salma. Meanwhile, Chotu attempts to reveal something crucial to Aman during his wedding ceremony with Adaa.

Episode 7 - Sunday, 4th of July, 2021

After Adaa departs from the house, Raakh Jinn goes back to Junaid Manzil. However, plans are ongoing for a wedding ceremony between Roshni and Sameer, whereas Salma does the unthinkable.

Episode 8

Aman is puzzled when he discovers that Adaa is not associated with the Ayaana and shares a secret with his nephew and sisters. Moreover, he discovers shocking news about Roshni.

Episode 9 - Monday, 5th of July, 2021

Roshni goes to Junaid Manzil after Anjum instructed Aman to summon her. Meanwhile, a mysterious symbol appears on Parveen’s arm, and Aman obtains baffling information about Roshni.

Episode 10

Parveen’s health becomes worse, which makes Aman afraid. Meanwhile, Aman receives instructions to carry out a crucial task. In the process, he encounters some setbacks while trying to bring Roshni to the house.

Episode 11 - Tuesday, 6th of July, 2021

Roshni disapproves Aman’s opinions about Salma, and Tabeezi bears a depressing message to the Khan household. On the other hand, Aman finds out another secret at Roshni’s marriage ceremony.

Episode 12

Aman takes Roshni away from her wedding ceremony through a supernatural doorway before making an earnest request from Roshni. Meanwhile, Salma becomes unconscious.

Episode 13 - Wednesday, 7th of July, 2021

Roshni consents to marry Aman, and together, they embark on a mission to rescue Parveen. Eventually, Roshni frees Parveen from danger, thanks to her powers.

Episode 14

Parveen does not agree to be Roshni’s mother-in-law, and Adaa agrees with Raakh Jinn, while Aman warns Roshni about stepping outside the house.

Episode 15 - Thursday, 8th of July, 2021

Anjum exposes the reality of things, and Aman feels guilty for his actions. Later on, Aman and Roshni enjoy a romantic outing while the Khan household arranges a sangeet event for the lovebirds.

Episode 16

Parveen and Anjum disagree on Roshni while Adaa cuts a deal with Raakh Jinn. Unfortunately, Aman is involved in a fight during his sangeet ceremony with Roshni.

Episode 17 - Friday, 9th of July, 2021

Aman is furious after he hears one of the guests badmouthing Roshni. Besides, Anjum is in chains, and Roshni is in trouble because she attempts to go to him. Meanwhile, Anjum and Tabeezi meet.

Episode 18

Aman is still in a monstrous form and leaves Roshni in severe pain after hitting her. Unfortunately, Roshni becomes unconscious, and Aman is scared to find her in that situation after regaining his senses.

Episode 19 - Saturday, 10th of July, 2021

Aman’s punishment is a cute demand from Roshni before he seeks forgiveness from his family members for all he did. Afterwards, Roshni and Aman get intimate.

Episode 20

The bond between Aman and Roshni increases, and a furious Raakh Jinn implements her gruesome schemes. Unfortunately, Raj Sipayi shoots an unarmed Roshni with an arrow.

Episode 21 - Sunday, 11th of July, 2021

Aman and Roshni are depressed; they struggled with keeping Bazigar alive with the help of their household. On the other hand, Adaa and Raakh Jinn visit Salma at the hospital.

Episode 22

Aman personally attends to Roshni’s requests. Meanwhile, Raakh Jinn and Salma join hands, and Aman is surprised after discovering that Raakh Jinn had lied.

Aman

Aman grows up in a magical palace and crosses paths with Roshni after saving her from trouble. However, his engagement with Adaa does not hold because of a jinn's arrival and persuades Roshni to marry him instead, who agrees. Afterwards, Aman uncovers several secrets in his quest for truth. Unfortunately, his monstrous side was revealed during a function in honour of himself and Roshni. He injured his sweetheart in the process but did not lose her love.

Roshni

Roshni was looking for answers regarding her past when she crossed paths with Aman. She has some supernatural powers, which she later used to rescue Aman’s mother, Parveen. Roshni initially wanted to marry Sameer, but the wedding did not hold after Aman abducted her from the wedding. So, she married Aman instead but at a price. Will she convince Parveen to accept her as a daughter-in-law? What happens after Raj Sipayi shoots at her with an arrow?

Can you see from the A Magical Love Story teasers above that this series has more entertaining stuff to offer? What will you do if you must marry someone you hate because of their wealth so you can save the person you love? Learn from Roshni's life as you watch the show.

