Stiletto Vendetta Teasers for July 2021: Who is Arzu's mystery man?

Merve and Serhan's marriage appears to be over as Serhan walked out on her, she tries to disrupt the divorce proceedings, but it appears that the odds are stacked against her. There is also a plot to expose her. Will the plan succeed, or will it be a massive flop? Get a glimpse into the Stiletto Vendetta episodes for July 2021.

Stiletto Vendetta cast. Photo:@Ufak Tefek Cinayetler

Source: Facebook

In the thrilling Stilleto Vendetta teasers below, Oya and Pelin are sharing trade secrets; It appears that the pair are forming an alliance. Will they find a way to get rid of Merve, and what is their primary goal? Serhan has his sights set on Merve's nemesis. Will she be safe, or will Merve find a way to get rid of her?

Stiletto Vendetta teasers for July 2021

Oya is overwhelmed and has a nervous breakdown; later, her outburst nearly destroys her career and relationships. Will the kind-hearted lady who just saved a stranger's life succeed in rebuilding her life? Learn more in the teasers.

Thursday, 1st July 2021 - Episode 63

It is assumed that Merve and Arzu are responsible for detaining Oya. Elsewhere, Burcu's lost jewellery is causing anxiety.

Friday, 2nd July 2021 - Episode 64

Everybody believes that Arzu is to blame for Oya's adversity. Meanwhile, Burcu has a devious plan to blame Arzu and terminate the pregnancy.

Monday, 5th July 2021 - Episode 65

Serhan probes Oya's accident, and the tide begins to turn against Burcu. At the same time, Merve and Pelin run into Tunc.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021 - Episode 66

As Burcu is unable to get away with her deceit, Merve has had enough of Tunc's warnings.

Wednesday, 7th July 2021 - Episode 67

Tunc and Burcu have an awkward run-in, while Mehmet is confused between the truth and Burcu's lie.

Stiletto Vendetta Teasers for April 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thursday, 8th July 2021 - Episode 68

Merve tries everything that she can to interrupt the divorce while Tunc attempts to avenge the wrongs done, but will things work out or go south?

Friday, 9th July 2021 - Episode 69

Pelin and Merve are on the brink of a nervous breakdown; at the same time, Oya's kind spirit helped a stranger keep his life.

Monday, 12th July 2021 - Episode 70

Merve confides in Mehmet about some critical information while Burcu's days may be numbered.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021 - Episode 71

As Merve ensures that Tunc will be unable to get back to the estate, she also schemes to discover who the new lady in Serhan's life is.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021 - Episode 72

Merve sets up a plot to drug Serhan and discovers who his partner is. Meanwhile, Mehmet unknowingly covers for Oya but tells Pelin everything.

Stiletto Vendetta Teasers for July 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thursday, 15th July 2021 - Episode 73

Merve's doubts are making her overthink and imagine crazy scenarios. Elsewhere, Oya and Pelin share secrets and seem to be joining forces. What is their end game?

Friday, 16th July 2021 - Episode 74

Enver finds it hard to conceal the feelings he has for Arzu. How will Mehmet react when he learns about this? Pelin is unsure of where Merve's loyalties lie.

Monday, 19th July 2021 - Episode 75

Will the plot to expose Merve happen? Is Oya protected as Serhan's love interest?

Tuesday, 20th July 2021 - Episode 76

Merve chooses to go on vacation and asks for Serhan's help to watch Mila. Elsewhere, Mehmet tries to learn about Arzu's romantic life but ends up making Taylan sad.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021 - Episode 77

Mehmet is turned off by Arzu's concealed love life, while Pelin plans on discovering who Arzu is involved with.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021 - Episode 78

Mehmet is very close to discovering who Arzu's secret man is while Merve returns a changed woman, or is it just a facade?

Friday, 23rd July 2021 - Episode 79

Merve discovers a cunning way to exploit Serhan while Oya is preoccupied with a new acquaintance who might lead her to something she has always wanted.

Monday, 26th July 2021 - Episode 80

Oya is optimistic that her future may include having babies of her own. At the same time, Arzu invites Mehmet to the home for the weekend.

Stiletto Vendetta Teasers for July 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 27th July 2021 - Episode 81

Serhan becomes very impatient with Oya as everything seems to go wrong around them. Elsewhere, Merve's plot seems to be coming together.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021 - Episode 82

Serhan ends up being a massive let-down to Oya as Arzu walks with a confident, energetic demeanour. Burcu formulates an evil scheme.

Thursday, 29th July 2021 - Episode 83

Oya has finally reached the end of her rope, bringing all her relationships and career crashing down. Elsewhere, Edip shocks Merve with an unanticipated confession.

Friday, 30th July 2021 - Episode 84

Will Serhan and Oya reconcile? Edip's confession leaves Oya dumbfounded as Ilhan chooses to find clues about what is going on with Oya.

Merve

In the teasers above, Merve has a hard time with Tunc and does everything in her power to ensure that Tunc never returns to the estate. She also drugs Serhan to discover who his new love interest is. Edip surprises her with an unanticipated confession.

Oya

She saves the life of a stranger and later shares secrets with Pelin. She is excited that she may finally get children of her own, but later Serhan proves to be a massive disappointment. Her breakdown brings her entire life crashing down. Will she be able to pick up the pieces?

Will Oya find a way to recover from the chaos she has caused? Find out in the Stiletto Vendetta episodes on eExtra on weekdays at 20h30.

READ ALSO: As Die Skoen Pas Teasers for July 2021: A proposal gone wrong

Briefly.co.za released the As Die Skoen Pas teasers for July. Omer just realises what an entrepreneurial mind Defne has, Fikret comes back into the scene to shake things up, but will she succeed?

Does Yasemin care about Sinan, or is she just stringing him along? Will Defne succeed in keeping a secret from Omer? What secret ruins the proposal ceremony? Find out in the As Die Skoen Pas July teasers.

Source: Briefly.co.za