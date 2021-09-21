Stiletto Vendetta 2 Teasers for October 2021: Latest episodes here!

The game of power is not for the faint-hearted; anyone who wishes to hold on to power must wield it with so much gusto such that there will be no doubt about their superiority. This is what Stiletto Vendetta, the Turkish series portrays in a series of never-ending suspense. You will recognise the undying thirst of righting a wrong that has been done, no matter how long, in these Stiletto Vendetta 2 teasers for October 2021 edition.

Merve and Serhan are caught in an ugly war over who should be in the custody of Mila. On the other hand, Sebnem tries her best to covet something for herself. Kerim’s appearance in these episodes brings discomfort to some people, but all efforts to do away with the threat he poses lead to disturbing revelations. The Stiletto Vendetta teasers for October offers you a sneak peek of the actions to be expected in the fresh new episodes.

Stiletto Vendetta 2 teasers for October 2021

Stiletto Vendetta Season 2 has lots of suspense and a great deal of entertainment. The creativity in the first season made fans look forward to the second season. But then, before the upcoming episodes broadcast, you should try to wrap your head around what to expect by checking out the Stiletto Vendetta 2 teasers for October 2021 in the following paragraphs.

Episode 20 (129) - Friday, 1st of October, 2021

Is it possible that Olya and Serhan are about to change from bad omen to good fortune? Also, is it possible for Emre to leave Burcu? Then, what is the next phase of Mila and Merve’s association?

Episode 21 (130) - Monday, 4th of October, 2021

Merve is bewildered when a new guest arrives on the scene.

Episode 22 (131) - Tuesday, 5th of October, 2021

Sebnem initiates a battle of custody between Serhan and Merve while Oya is feeling remorseful about something. However, Merve re-enlists the help of Pelin, and together, they cook up a new narrative for the police force.

Serhan is furious after discovering that Kerim has an ulterior motive. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Episode 23 (132) - Wednesday, 6th of October, 2021

Serhan is furious after discovering that Kerim has an ulterior motive for associating with them. Meanwhile, Merve is afraid of losing Mila to the custody battle.

Episode 24 (133) - Thursday, 7th of October, 2021

Merve and Serhan engage in a serious argument over who should have Mila in custody. Nevertheless, Taylan becomes privy to a piece of very crucial information.

Episode 25 (134) - Friday, 8th of October, 2021

There is no changing Taylan’s mind about the fact that Pelin was having another affair outside their relationship. Meanwhile, Mehmet is determined to begin a new life altogether, while Serhan finds a way to do away with Kerim forever.

Episode 26 (135) - Monday, 11th of October, 2021

Merve shows she is a selfless being when she puts herself on the line so that somebody else can be rescued. Elsewhere, Serhan is surprised after discovering the reason behind Kerim’s motives. Sebnem is determined to get what she desires, and it does not matter what the cost will be.

Episode 27 (136) - Tuesday, 12th of October, 2021

Kerim gets to the root of the accident that he was involved in several years ago. However, Sebnem tries everything within her power to woo Kerim. But, unfortunately, Taylan is on the trail of Pelin and Emre.

Serhan is surprised after discovering the reason behind Kerim’s motives. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Episode 28 (137) - Wednesday, 13th of October, 2021

It’s the D-day for Burcu’s event, but the entire community seems to have other things to worry about and pay little or no attention to that day. However, Taylan and Kerim are thirsty for revenge, while Sebnem endangers the life of Deniz and Oya.

Episode 29 (138) - Thursday, 14th of October, 2021

Is it possible for Oya to wriggle away from Sebnem’s clutch and go somewhere new to enjoy a life of Justice and truth?

Serhan

Serhan is having a pretty tough time in her relationship with some people, but it looks like the worst may be over. However, this is quickly reversed when a tug of war commences between her and someone else in an attempt to win custody of a child. Serhan becomes privy to the real motive behind the appearance of a long-forgotten individual, and so, what does she make of this discovery and of what importance is it in her decision making processes?

Merve

Merve is startled when she notices the presence of a new guest in town. She is fighting a custody war with another woman over a child, and it gets uglier by the day. Finally, she reveals her good side when she sacrifices her life for the sake of another person.

Can you see now that there are many entertainment and educative themes in the show as captured in these Stiletto Vendetta 2 teasers? So, as each Stiletto Vendetta episode broadcasts on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 20h30, do not miss out.

