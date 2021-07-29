Stiletto Vendetta Teasers for August 2021: Nilay suspects Arzu's whereabouts

The Stiletto Vendetta Turkish series pulls you into a mesmerising world of friendship, betrayal, pretence, and revenge. For instance, what happens when one of four friends is conspired against by the other three? The Stiletto Vendetta teasers give a preview of a continuous effort of the series' characters to right the wrongs of the past.

Stiletto Vendetta soapie series for August 2021. Photo: Stiletto Vendetta

Source: Facebook

The Stiletto Vendetta drama series presents lots of entertaining and educating scenes to learn from. It explains the power tussles and revenge missions among four friends, Merve, Arzu, Oya, and Pelin, who were high school buddies. Unfortunately, some sinister conspiracy broke the bond of friendship, and 20 years later, Oya, the friend who almost committed suicide because of her so-called friends' betrayal, comes back seeking revenge.

Stiletto Vendetta teasers for August, 2021

Is Oya really pregnant, and why is Serhan so determined to confirm it? Will Derya and Kemal get to the root of the murder and bring the real culprit to face the wrath of the law? The Stiletto Vendetta teasers for August 2021 will give a sneak peek of what to expect in the concluding episodes of the first season of this soapie.

Episode 85 - Monday, 2nd of August, 2021

Oya gets shocking news while Merve makes a move to distract Serhan. But, then, danger looms around Elif.

Episode 86 - Tuesday, 3rd of August, 2021

Perlin tries to foster a union between Arzu and Mehmet, while Burcu loses her cool and endangers someone dear to her. Meanwhile, Oya reveals Elif’s true identity.

Episode 87 - Wednesday, 4th of August, 2021

Oya organises a meeting with Merve. Unfortunately, Arzu confronts a major problem while Taylan begins to act suspiciously.

Episode 88 - Thursday, 5th of August, 2021

What will Pelin do to stop her life's challenges? At the same time, will Merve rescue Oya from the fatal car accident? Finally, how will Serhan uncover the truth?

Episode 89 - Friday, 6th of August, 2021

Arzu almost loses someone close to her heart, while Oya seeks revenge. Also, Derya and Kemal are against the system; they are looking to investigate a murder crime.

The Stiletto Vendetta story discusses how Arzu almost loses someone close to her heart. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 90 - Monday, 9th of August, 2021

Merve’s unexpected move and the individual taking her place are the talks of the town. Meanwhile, Serhan wants to be sure about Oya’s loyalty, but trust seems complicated for everyone.

Episode 91 - Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021

Serhan finds it hard to wrap his head around the recent happenings, while Merve is completely distrustful of Pelin, even though the summer party will not be cancelled.

Episode 92 - Wednesday, 11th of August, 2021

Oya and Merve finally agree on something, while Burcu gets ready for the battle ahead. Meanwhile, Arzu seeks clarifications from Mehmet.

Episode 93 - Thursday, 12th of August, 2021

Oya attempts to put herself in Edip’s shoes, and Kemal thinks he has successfully uncovered the killer's identity. However, Merve is furious when Serhan makes all his moves at once.

Episode 94 - Friday, 13th of August, 2021

Everyone heads towards Oya’s party, while Serhan comes up with a plan that will help him confirm Oya’s pregnancy.

Episode 95 - Monday, 16th of August, 2021

Oya is deeply worried about the possibility of something terrible happening at her event. However, Derya and Kemal have a chance to revisit the case, while Merve continues to collaborate with Elif.

Episode 96 - Tuesday, 17th of August, 2021

Nilay suspects Arzu’s whereabouts while Elif acquires the drug to carry out her schemings.

Oya is deeply worried about the possibility of something terrible happening at her event. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 97 - Wednesday, 18th of August, 2021

Arzu and Burcu engage in a battle of fists just when the party is becoming lively, while Merve and Oya try to patch the results of their brawls.

Episode 98 - Thursday, 19th of August, 2021

Nemesis catches up with Elif, and Taylan is all shades of anxiety.

Episode 99 - Friday, 20th of August, 2021

Season one finales as a fierce battle occur among the ladies in the community. But then, how messy will this get?

Episode 1 (100) - Monday, 23rd of August, 2021

Season 2 starts today, and the Magnolia case is reopened. But then, will Kemal connect all the dots?

Episode 2 (101) - Tuesday, 24th of August, 2021

Kemal eventually gets the opportunity to interrogate his suspects. Find out if some of the information they share will align with some of what he has.

Episode 3 (102) - Wednesday, 25th of August, 2021

Tensions rise as Merve goes back to the neighbourhood, while Kerim shows up at a party when no one was expecting him.

Episode 3 (103) - Thursday, 26th of August, 2021

Kerim and Merve discuss the past, while Oya finds it hard to believe Edip's death.

Kerim attempts to have Oya and Merve beside him. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 4 (104) - Friday, 27th of August, 2021

Kemal is convinced that Serhan's hands are not clean as far as Edip's death is concerned. In the process, Kerim attempts to have Oya and Merve beside him.

Episode 5 (104) - Monday, 30th of August, 2021

Kemal is further convinced that Serhan's not a saint, while Mehmet and Arzu need to shield their children, irrespective of what happens. Then, Merve calls at an old friend's place.

Episode 6 (105) - Tuesday, 31st of August, 2021

Kerim manipulates Merve to possess the farm, while Merve organises a dinner with a group of unlikely guests.

Oya

Oya makes plans to remedy the unexpected news she got, and this sends her through a route of dangerous accidents and revenge missions. In the process, her loyalty is questioned; she finds common ground and becomes an ally with another individual. She is empathetic and worries that something terrible will happen at her party, of which she was right. Nevertheless, will she clean up the party mess?

Merve

Someone is deceiving Merve, but is she aware of it? She meets up with another lady, and they seem to reach an agreement on something. Funny enough, she gets the opportunity to save her new ally from a car accident, but will she do it? Merve doubts all of Pelin’s moves and becomes angry when Serhan shows what he is up to. Finally, she teams up with another ally for a purpose, and som how does it end for her?

The Stiletto Vendetta teasers for August 2021 brings an end to the first season of this thrilling drama series. However, the schemings and actions of the characters are aimed towards a result that will be portrayed in these final episodes. You do not want to miss a single second of the actions involved. Do not miss the premiere episodes as they broadcast on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 20h30.

