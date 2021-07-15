King of Hearts teasers for August 2021: Kritika plans to eliminate Roshni

The August episodes of King of Hearts (Jamai Raja) on Zee World promise to revolutionize your home entertainment. Roshni realizes that she has so much love for Siddarth. Elsewhere, Sid’s sister Kritika and his mother Simran plan to get rid of her for good. Whose plan will work in the upcoming episodes of King of Hearts? Keep reading the following King of Hearts teasers for more.

King of Hearts' rebroadcast on Zee World revolves around Siddharth and Roshni's romance. Photo: @notuntv

Source: Twitter

King of Hearts full story on Zee World revolves around Sid and Roshni’s romance. Roshni’s mother, DD, does not like Sid at first, while his mother and sister plan to get him another bride. How will things turn out at the end?

King of Hearts teasers for August 2021

The rebroadcast of King of Hearts on Zee World is just as entertaining as when the show initially aired on the channel. What will happen this August? Here are the teasers on what to expect in the upcoming episodes of King of Hearts.

Kritika plans to eliminate Roshni in King of Hearts August episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2nd August 2021 (Monday – Episode 94)

Today is Yash and Sam’s wedding day. People are thrilled to see a cheerful and excited Sam.

3rd August 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 95)

Durga gets heartbreaking information. She is facing a financial crisis and has nothing to ensure her family is okay. On the other hand, Roshni and Sid’s actions come as a shock.

4th August 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 96)

The decision that Sid made is starting to catch up with him. He is involved in an accident, and Roshni goes to rescue him. Roshni realizes that she has immense love for him.

5th August 2021 (Thursday – Episode 97)

Siddharth’s grandmother is determined to reunited Roshni and Sid. Meanwhile, DD regains her property and belongings, but the plan does not unfold as expected when she finds out someone is stalking her.

6th August 2021 (Friday – Episode 98)

Sid offers DD a helping hand to take a man she accidentally hit into the house without being discovered. What is the man’s identity?

In the upcoming episodes of King of Hearts on Zee World, Siddharth plans to reunite Roshni with her father. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

9th August 2021 (Monday – Episode 99)

Roshni discovers that her father did not die. Later, DD opens up to her regarding the past and why she failed to tell her the truth regarding her dad.

10th August 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 100)

Siddharth promises to ensure that Roshni reunites with her dad. Later, Roshni finds out that Shiv lied about his memory loss. What will she do?

11th August 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 101)

Sid wants Roshni to give him an opportunity to prove that DD never stopped loving Shiv. She lets him know that DD still has feelings for Shiv.

12th August 2021 (Thursday – Episode 102)

Kritika informs Simran that she has the best plan to ensure Roshni is eliminated for good. Meanwhile, Shiv has returned to the house, but DD does not want to have any contact with him.

13th August 2021 (Friday – Episode 103)

Siddarth has not given up on trying to ensure that DD and Shiv rekindle their romance. Elsewhere, Kritika makes Simran aware that she switched the files since someone is watching them.

In King of Hearts August episodes, Roshni realizes she has deep-rooted love for Siddharth. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the King of Hearts characters?

King of Hearts’ rebroadcast on Zee World reminds fans about Sid and Roshni’s magical romance. What will happen to the King of Hearts cast in August 2021? Here is a summary of what to expect.

Siddharth

Siddharth and Roshni do the unexpected, and he is later involved in an accident. His grandmother plans to reunite him with Roshni. Later, he vows to reunite Roshni and her father as well as ensure that DD and Shiv rekindle their love.

Roshni

She discovers that she has immense love for Sid as she helps him after an accident. She later discovers that her father is still alive. Will she reunite with him?

As revealed by the above King of Hearts teasers, Siddharth does all he can to ensure that DD and Shiv are together again in King of Hearts August episodes. Will his plan work? Tune in to Zee World from Mondays to Fridays at 5.00 p.m. to know how the drama unfolds.

READ ALSO: Twist of Fate teasers for August 2021: Rhea attempts suicide

Briefly.co.za highlighted what is coming up in the August episodes of Twist of Fate on Zee World. The Indian series is now in its sixth season, and its charm gets stronger every day.

In Twist of Fate August episodes, Rhea is admitted to the hospital after attempting suicide. Her father, Abhi, does not want Pragya to visit her sick daughter. When will her parents set aside their differences?

Source: Briefly.co.za