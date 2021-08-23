Scandal! Teasers for September 2021: The scandals keep getting bigger

Your primetime home entertainment is sorted this September because the Scandal! on e.tv has a fascinating line-up of drama-filled episodes. The Kubeka household is full of tension as the family bond starts to crack. Keep reading the following Scandal! teasers for more on what to expect in upcoming episodes.

After revealing the best moment of her life to her friend, things start falling apart when Dintle discovers Q’s intentions. Elsewhere, Lindiwe is on a quest to solve a past problem but faces obstacles while Caiphus gets a life-changing offer.

Scandal! teasers for September 2021

The Scandal! series on e.tv is one of the longest-running on television, and it has managed to maintain its reputation as one of the most-watched local telenovelas in South Africa. How does the drama unfold in the Scandal! September episodes? Here are the teasers on what is coming up.

1st September 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 3901)

Boniswa is not sure what to do next as her past mistakes continue to haunt her. Dintle opens up to an acquaintance about the greatest moment of her life.

2nd September 2021 (Thursday – Episode 3902)

Siblings decide to put aside their differences while a man purchases a ring as he gets ready to propose.

3rd September 2021 (Friday – Episode 3903)

Dintle has the best time of her life during her big night as things start and end well. Meanwhile, Neo does not accept something critical, while Lerumo accepts a life-altering present. An egocentric young man endangers lives and drags his family into a huge mess after engaging in a selfish act.

6th September 2021 (Monday – Episode 3904)

One life is rescued, but another is unfortunately lost. Meanwhile, Neo is haunted by his past misdeeds.

7th September 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 3905)

A family tries to put things back in order after the damaging effects of their son’s reckless behaviour. Things are getting worse, and there seems to be no way out for Neo and his associates.

8th September 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 3906)

Dintle manages to keep the truth hidden. But for how long will it stay a secret? One brother acts by the law, but his family prepares to twist it. Elsewhere, a family is in dire need of a place to spend the night.

9th September 2021 (Thursday – Episode 3907)

Lerumo learns a surprising detail in his quest to find the killer on wheels. Things start falling apart in Dintle’s life when she finds out about Q’s intentions. Later, Lerumo finds himself at a medical facility and faces a terrible diagnosis.

10th September 2021 (Friday – Episode 3908)

There is division in the family as it tries to keep some details hidden from one of their own as well as the authorities. On the other hand, a bereaved woman will not rest until justice is served while a son tries to persuade his dad that life is worth living.

13th September 2021 (Monday – Episode 3909)

Gloria and Caiphus get a life-altering offer. Will they take it? The decision made by Lerumo’s father places him in a difficult situation.

14th September 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 3910)

Caiphus doubts his capabilities to handle the job efficiently. Elsewhere, Neo leaves Lerumo desperate when he stands by his belief that a man should never do some things.

15th September 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 3911)

The fresh smell of a future full of cash pushes a man to forget ethics. Lerumo is faced with a moral dilemma, while Seipati has worries regarding their future.

16th September 2021 (Thursday – Episode 3912)

Caiphus is looking for the truth while a patriarch chooses to risk everything with a radical lie. Elsewhere, Javas stumbles on an acquaintance in an embarrassing position.

17th September 2021 (Friday – Episode 3913)

A young brother discovers that he is not too old to be reprimanded while the eldest is not ready to forgive. Tebello learns that every good deed must be punished.

20th September 2021 (Monday – Episode 3914)

Ndumiso accosts Caiphus. Will he reveal the truth? Meanwhile, Tebello works on a plan that will assist Neo.

21st September 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 3915)

Ndumiso’s surprising revelation prompts Dintle to search for the truth and act on it. Tebello makes a big mistake in his attempt to save his grandpa’s life.

22nd September 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 3916)

Dintle starts looking for the truth, and her course is set when Caiphus acts in a deceitful manner. Elsewhere, a man is panic-stricken as he desperately tries to hold on to his manhood.

23rd September 2021 (Thursday – Episode 3917)

The Kubeka household is filled with tension, and they cannot see that they are about to walk right into a trap. Omphile is worried about what her sister might find out when she gets a surprising call.

24th September 2021 (Friday – Episode 3918)

Dintle’s questions make division within the Kubeka family evident. Meanwhile, Lindiwe comes back from her honeymoon, but the welcome is not warm when she finds the worst waiting for her.

27th September 2021 (Monday – Episode 3919)

Vukile decides to act when a member of the family allows himself to be controlled. Omphile is left without words when she finds out where Lindi wants to stay.

28th September 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 3920)

A family member gives in and promises to reveal the entire truth to a suspicious Jojo. Elsewhere, Lindi is determined to get answers to a past problem.

29th September 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 3921)

The day has arrived for Caiphus to be judged. Lindiwe finds herself in a difficult situation and hopes that the ancestors will come to the rescue.

30th September 2021 (Thursday – Episode 3922)

An intoxicated woman finds herself revealing more than she should. Elsewhere, Bheseni is summoned to preside over a ceremony, but Lindiwe fails to make her motives known.

What happens to the Scandal! on e.tv cast?

The Scandal! series has upheld its relevance among South African audiences by ensuring the storyline reflects viewers tastes. In doing so, the e.tv soapie has seen the departure of great talent to incorporate fresh and relevant talent. Here is a summary of what happens to some of the characters in the Scandal! September episodes.

Dintle

Things seem to be going well when she has the best experience during her big night. She manages to keep the truth hidden, but things start falling apart when she learns about Q’s intentions.

Caiphus

He and Gloria receive an offer that could change their lives forever, but he starts wondering if he has what it takes to handle the job. He starts looking for answers and is later confronted by Ndumiso. Will he reveal the truth?

Lindiwe

Lindiwe comes back from her honeymoon, but the reception is not good as she finds demons waiting for her. She decides to seek answers to a past problem but finds herself in a difficult situation. She hopes that the ancestors will rescue her and calls Bheseni to perform a ceremony.

The above Scandal! teasers reveal the ever-growing scandals in the characters’ lives. How will the Kubekas restore the cracking family bond? You can follow the drama on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m. The show’s repeats air on eVOD.

