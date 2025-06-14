A former Kaizer Chiefs star has weighed in on Percy Tau’s potential return to the Premier Soccer League, as he's linked with a move to the Glamour Boys, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

The ex-Amakhosi forward advised the South African international to reject Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in favour of a move back to Mamelodi Sundowns this summer

The former Brighton Hove Albion star is currently a free agent after leaving Middle East side Qatari SC, and wants to to return to the Betway Premiership

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has shared his thoughts on Percy Tau's possible return to the Premier Soccer League after terminating his contract with Qatari SC this summer.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star joined the Qatari club in the January transfer window, but he's now a free agent after spending a few months with the Middle East side.

The South African international has been linked with the top three clubs in the Betway Premiership (Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates).

Kaizer Chiefs recently turned down the opportunity to sign the former Sundowns star as he reportedly doesn't fit into the type of squad they are building for next season under Nasreddine Nabi.

Khanye urged Tau to reject Chiefs, Pirates for Sundowns

Speaking on iDiski TV, Khanye gave a candid assessment of Tau's current situation and advised the former Bafana Bafana star to opt for a return to Sundowns and reject the opportunity to join the two Soweto giants.

“Honestly, he’s not the same player he was five, six, seven years ago. He’s changed, and age isn’t on his side anymore,” Khanye said.

“I don’t see him fitting in at Chiefs or Pirates. The pressure, especially at Pirates, is intense. They’ve got young, fast, and dynamic players with individual brilliance. Who would Tau bench? He’s no longer the kind of player who thrives in one-on-one situations like he used to.

“Don’t get me wrong, Percy was always dedicated, coachable, and lived a clean life. But if he’s expecting R400,000 a month, especially from Pirates, that comes with massive expectations. If you don’t deliver at that level, the club won’t hesitate to let you go. It’s a big risk.

“At Kaizer Chiefs, the environment is just as challenging. Even top talents like Khama Billiat and Sirino have struggled. If players of that calibre couldn’t carry the team, how would Percy manage to turn things around and perform miracles there? It’s unrealistic."

The former Kaizer Chiefs winger opened up on the reason the Brazilians would be a perfect fit for Tau and urged him to reduce his salary and head back to Chloorkop.

“My honest advice: he should return to Sundowns, accept a reduced salary, and humble himself. Sundowns could offer him long-term opportunities, even after his playing career, like many other legends there," he added.

"He could still contribute in the CAF Champions League, maybe even play as a striker. He’s technically gifted and experienced enough to make an impact in the right setup.”

