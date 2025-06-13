The Bafana Bafana star publicly declared his interest in joining Kaizer Chiefs, naming a salary and contract he would accept

Club insiders insist Tau is not part of their plans, citing a shift in recruitment strategy and comparisons to past big-name flops

With no firm offers on the table, Tau remains a free agent, open to all PSL suitors, though his preference leans towards a Sundowns return

Despite Percy Tau’s candid declaration on national radio that he’d be open to joining Kaizer Chiefs, the club remains unmoved in their decision not to pursue the Bafana Bafana attacker. Speaking to Robert Marawa on 94.7 this week, Tau confirmed his willingness to consider a return to the Betway Premiership, even naming an acceptable salary and contract term.

However, insiders at Naturena have poured cold water on any possible reunion, signalling a clear shift in the club’s recruitment priorities.

Not about the money, say Chiefs insiders

A source close to Kaizer Chiefs' football department revealed that the decision not to pursue Tau is based on strategic planning rather than financial demands.

“It’s not about the R450,000 salary or contract length he spoke about. The technical team is focused on a different type of profile. Tau doesn’t fit into what they’re building,” said the Siya source.

The same source added that the club is wary of repeating past mistakes with high-profile signings that failed to deliver. Comparisons were drawn to Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly, both marquee arrivals whose time at the club failed to meet expectations.

Tau expresses love for Chiefs, but eyes remain open

During the interview, Tau spoke fondly of Kaizer Chiefs, even revealing he supported the club as a child. Yet the 30-year-old also made it clear that he is open to any club that can present a compelling offer.

“I will listen if there are offers. I’m not ruling out anyone. You have to consider age, contract length, and family,” he told Marawa.

When offered a hypothetical deal, R450,000 a month on a two-year contract with an option, Tau responded positively:

“Perfect.”

Sundowns still preferred option

While Kaizer Chiefs may not be keen, Tau admitted he would prefer to return to Mamelodi Sundowns, the club where he rose to prominence. However, he is uncertain whether they will come forward with an offer.

“If Sundowns don’t offer and Chiefs do, then it’s not my fault if I go there,” he said frankly, underlining his openness to all opportunities.

Chiefs eye different targets in transfer window

Tau’s availability as a free agent, after his exit from Qatar SC, would make him an attractive prospect for many PSL clubs. But Chiefs appear determined to focus on younger or more tactically aligned players as new coach Nasreddine Nabi oversees a rebuild.

With the transfer window still in its early stages, Tau’s next move remains a mystery. But what’s clear is that a high-profile return to Soweto may not be on the cards, at least not in the colours he grew up dreaming about.

