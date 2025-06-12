Jose Riveiro is reportedly targeting Pyramids FC’s Mohamed Chibi as a potential signing for Al Ahly

Chibi impressed in the CAF Champions League, helping knock out Riveiro’s former side Orlando Pirates and eventual champions Sundowns

Despite the interest, Chibi remains under contract until 2028, making a transfer to the Egyptian giants challenging

Jose Riveiro has wasted no time identifying potential reinforcements at Egyptian giants Al Ahly, with reports suggesting he’s keen on signing Pyramids FC’s Mohamed Chibi, the same player who helped eliminate both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League.

The Spaniard, who recently took charge of his first match with the Red Devils in a friendly against Mexican outfit Pachuca, is said to be assessing his squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. The clash ended 1-1 in regulation time, with Al Ahly losing 5-3 on penalties. Omar Kamal’s miss proved costly, but it wasn’t just the spot-kick that raised eyebrows.

Jose Riveiro during Al Ahly’s recent training session as he assesses his squad. Image: @joseriveiro

Source: Instagram

Concerns over defensive depth

According to the Kuwaiti publication Al Jarida, Riveiro expressed dissatisfaction with Kamal’s overall performance, highlighting concerns in both defensive reliability and attacking support from the right flank. It is believed he immediately relayed these concerns to club officials after the match, stressing the need for an upgrade in that position.

Chibi impresses on the continent

Mohamed Chibi has emerged as the ideal candidate in Riveiro’s eyes. The 32-year-old Moroccan right-back is well known to the former Pirates coach, having played a key role in Pyramids FC’s semi-final triumph over Orlando Pirates. Chibi’s pinpoint deliveries and relentless overlapping runs created problems for Riveiro’s former team.

His performance in the Champions League final was equally impactful, assisting in the decisive goal that saw Pyramids edge out Mamelodi Sundowns and claim their maiden continental title.

Contract complications

While Riveiro rates Chibi highly for his ability to stretch play, whip in dangerous crosses and remain defensively solid, Al Ahly could face a tough battle to secure his signature. The fullback penned a contract extension last year that runs through 2028, making any potential move both costly and complex.

Still, with Al Ahly preparing to face some of the world’s best at the Club World Cup, Riveiro may push hard to bring in a player he believes can elevate his side’s performance on the global stage.

Mohamed Chibi impressed during the CAF Champions League with consistent performances. Image: Mohamed Tageldin

Source: Getty Images

Riveiro boosting his squad

This possible signing follows the Red Devil's acquisition of, former English Premier League star Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan, also known as Trezeguet for R50 million.

