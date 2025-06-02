Former Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has been handed another top class signing by Al Ahly ahead of the 2025 FIFA World Club Cup

The Egyptian giants have spent over R50 million on transfers so far this summer with the latest arrival being a former English Premier League star

The African giants have already brought in five new signings for the Spanish tactician to work with this summer

Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is already building his squad at his new team Al Ahly as the club unveiled former English Premier League star Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan, also known as Trezeguet, as their new signing.

Riveiro was announced as the Red Devils’ new coach a few days ago after leaving the Sea Robbers. The Spanish coach led the Buccaneers to victory against the Egyptian giants in the group phase of the CAF Champions League, and his work in the Premier Soccer League led to him being chosen as the replacement for Marcel Koller, who was sacked after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAFCL semi-final.

He will be leading the Egyptian Premier League champions to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will kick off in the next few days, and his job has been made easier with his new club investing in top-quality players.

Al Ahly sign Trezeguet

Al Ahly continue their spending spree ahead of the Club World Cup as they add Trezeguet to their squad. The Egyptian international is the Red Devils’ fifth signing this summer.

The former Aston Villa star joins Ahmed Sayed Zizo, who was signed from Zamalek; Achraf Bencharki, signed from Al-Rayyan; Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, signed from Ferencváros; and Mohamed Seha from El Mokawloon on the list of players signed by the African giants this summer.

Trezeguet’s signing takes Al Ahly's spending this transfer window to $3 million, which is approximately R50 million so far.

Trezeguet’s football journey

The 30-year-old is returning to his boyhood club, having begun his football career with the Red Devils’ academy system in 2002 before being promoted to the first team in 2012.

He spent three seasons with Al Ahly's first team before being loaned out to Anderlecht in the Belgian league in 2015. The Belgian side made his loan move permanent in 2016, but during his two-year stay at the club, he was loaned out to Mouscron and Kasimpasa.

Kasimpasa signed him permanently from Anderlecht in 2018, and his performance led to a big move to Aston Villa in the English Premier League in 2019.

The Egyptian forward spent three seasons with Aston Villa, was sent on loan to Istanbul Başakşehir, and then sold to Trabzonspor.

Trezeguet’s last club before returning to Al Ahly was Al-Rayyan, where he spent a season on loan from Trabzonspor.

At the international level, the Al Ahly new signing has been capped 82 times and has scored 22 goals.

