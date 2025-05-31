Despite being underdogs, Pyramids FC are determined to win their first-ever CAF Champions League title in Sunday’s final against Mamelodi Sundowns

Head coach Krunoslav Jurcic remains optimistic, saying his team is focused and ready for the most important 90 minutes in the club’s history

After losing the Egyptian Premier League to rivals Al Ahly, Pyramids have shifted their full attention to continental glory at home in Cairo

Pyramids FC head coach Krunoslav Jurcic has expressed confidence ahead of their CAF Champions League final second leg clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, set for Sunday at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

The Egyptian side go into the match with everything to play for after holding the South African giants to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Pretoria. Despite being considered the underdogs, Jurcic insists his team are ready for the challenge.

Title race heartbreak fuels motivation

Pyramids narrowly missed out on the Egyptian Premier League title, finishing behind 12-time African champions Al Ahly. On Wednesday, Al Ahly wrapped up the domestic campaign in dominant fashion with a 6-1 win over Pharco. Pyramids also ended strongly, thrashing Ceramica Cleopatra 5-1, but it wasn’t enough to dethrone their Cairo rivals.

Jurcic, however, believes the disappointment in the league could be the spark his team needs as they aim to lift their first-ever continental trophy.

“90 minutes that define everything”

Speaking ahead of the historic clash, Jurcic told Gate Ahram:

“What happened in the league doesn’t matter now. We have 90 minutes ahead of us—the most important in the club’s history. We need to fight, have spirit, and be focused.”

He acknowledged the strength of the opposition, managed by Miguel Cardoso, but remained bullish about his side’s chances.

“Sundowns is a strong team, but we have the potential to win our first continental title.”

Pyramids chase first CAF Champions league glory

While Sundowns boast greater experience on the continental stage and a squad brimming with talent, Pyramids are determined to create history on home soil. The second leg will be a test of character for the Egyptian outfit, who have never won the Champions League.

With their domestic season concluded and nothing left to fight for locally, Pyramids have channelled all their focus into Sunday’s showdown. A win would mark a significant milestone in the club’s relatively short history and send a powerful statement across African football.

The stage is set in Cairo for a fierce contest between ambition and experience. Whether Pyramids rise or stumble on this defining night, Jurcic has made one thing clear, they’re not stepping onto the pitch with fear.

