Mamelodi Sundowns are still ruing missing out on winning their second CAF Champions League title after losing in the final against Pyramids FC over the weekend.

The Brazilians were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the final at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in South Africa, with the return leg going in favour of the Egyptian side at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer target Fiston Mayele scored the first goal of the second leg, with Ahmed Sami doubling their lead. Iqraam Rayners reduced the deficit for the away side, but it was not enough for the Pretoria giants to win the title.

Bafana Bafana star blamed for Sundowns’ CAFCL heartbreak

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, shared his thoughts on the match and pointed out who to blame for Sundowns’ defeat in the final against Pyramids FC.

He claimed Bafana Bafana star Grant Kekana was at fault for Sundowns’ breakdown in the final due to his mistake that led to Pyramids FC’s first goal.

“It was an exciting two-legged final, and I stand to be corrected, but Mamelodi Sundowns were the better side in both legs; however, little mistakes cost them the title,” he said.

“The first leg draw was due to a last-minute loss of concentration by Sundowns players, but I think the return leg defeat is on Grant Kekana.

“Miguel Cardoso’s side were on top of the game and in control, but that costly mistake that led to Mayele’s goal gave Pyramids FC the confidence they needed to win the tie.

“Kekana is a good defender, and I expected him to have taken a better decision in that position. He should’ve cleared the ball out of the area rather than trying to pass to his teammate, who was under pressure in the box.”

Anuma also shared his views about Sundowns’ performance this season under Portuguese manager Miguel Cardoso.

“I feel they can only get better from this. It was an amazing season for them, during which they demonstrated that they are one of the top teams in Africa.

“They faced some of the best sides in Africa in the Champions League, knocked out the defending champions, and made two finals, though they were unable to win any.

“We will see how they perform at the FIFA Club World Cup, and I think that will prepare them better for next season.”

