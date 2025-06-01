Mamelodi Sundowns suffered another defeat against an Egyptian side in CAF Champions League final as Pyramids FC are crowned champions of Africa

The Brazilians didn't leave Cairo, Egypt without a fight as they found the back of the net, but the goal was subjected to VAR check before it was awarded

A sports journalist in an exclusive chat with Briefly News gave a detailed analysis stating the reason why Sundowns goal should've been disallowed

Mamelodi Sundowns were on the losing side in the CAF Champions League final this weekend as they were defeated by Pyramids FC 3-2 on aggregate.

The second leg of the match ended 2-1 in favour of the Egyptian side after their first encounter ended in a 1-1 draw at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Iqraam Rayners scored Sundowns’ only goal in the game, with Fiston Mayele and Ahmed Sami giving the home side a two-goal lead.

Why Sundowns’ goal should’ve been disallowed

Sports journalist Moses Mbogo, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, shared his thoughts on Sundowns’ goal against Pyramids FC and felt it should’ve been disallowed.

He argued that the Namibian striker was in an offside position in the build-up to Rayners’ goal.

“Peter Shalulile is offside and clearly affecting play, which clearly shows why the goal should’ve been ruled out,” he said.

“That Pyramids defender wouldn’t have challenged for the ball if Shalulile wasn’t lurking behind. He might have left the ball for the goalkeeper to catch it, but pressure from the Sundowns striker left him with no option.”

Mbogo also shared his thoughts on the two goals Pyramids FC scored and who was to blame for them.

“The first goal was all Grant Kekana’s fault and it was clear as day that the South African defender should’ve cleared the ball out of his area rather than passing to his teammate who was under attack from the opponent.

“It was a schoolboy mistake from Kekana and left Ronwen Williams exposed as he was not expecting him to lose the ball in that area,” he added.

The second goal from Ahmed Sami clearly needed a VAR check, but I can’t fault the referee as he really wanted to be sure if there was no problem with the goal.”

