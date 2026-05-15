Rulani Mokwena’s title playoff match in Libya ended in chaos after crowd trouble and reports of gunshots near the stadium

Videos shared online showed part of the chaos and panic as players, officials and security forces rushed onto the pitch

South Africans reacted with concern online as fears grew over the safety of local football figures in Libya

Gunfire scare halts Rulani Mokwena’s Libya football match. Image: coach_rulani

Source: Instagram

South African coach Rulani Mokwena was caught up in chaotic scenes in Libya after reports of gunfire near the stadium forced Al-Ittihad’s title playoff clash against Al-Swehly to be halted on Thursday, 14 May, following crowd trouble during the match.

The Libyan Premier League fixture was stopped with around 10 minutes remaining after tensions escalated inside and outside the stadium. Al-Swehly were leading 1-0 when the match descended into disorder.

African football content creator Micky Jnr shared updates from the incident on social media. Micky Jnr wrote that gunshots were reportedly heard outside the stadium and added that players were forced off the pitch as safety became the priority in what he described as a “very tense situation”.

Micky Jnr later shared another video allegedly showing officers opening fire during the unrest around the venue. He described the scenes as “absolutely chaotic” as panic spread inside and outside the stadium.

In another update, Micky Jnr claimed tensions erupted after Al-Ittihad supporters became furious over what they believed were three clear penalty decisions not awarded during the match.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Swehly react after chaos

Reports from Libya claimed supporters later invaded the pitch as tensions escalated late in the game. Match officials and security personnel were also allegedly assaulted during the unrest.

Further reports claimed military officers used live ammunition to disperse supporters, with several people reportedly injured.

Al-Swehly later condemned the violence in an official statement. The club said it “express[ed] deep condemnation and total rejection of the tragic and dangerous events that took place”.

The club also described the pitch invasion and assaults on referees, players and security personnel as “dangerous and completely condemnable behaviour”.

Al-Ittihad demanded an investigation into refereeing decisions made during the match. The club stated that it wanted a “comprehensive review” of all refereeing incidents from the game.

Al-Ittihad also claimed the referee failed to award two clear penalties in their favour.

Rulani Mokwena’s Al-Ittihad game was abandoned after gunfire. Image: coach_rulani

Source: Instagram

Safety concerns grow for Mokwena and Thembinkosi Lorch

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch is also currently at Al-Ittihad after reuniting with Mokwena in Libya.

Lorch joined the club after leaving Sundowns. His move attracted major attention in South Africa because of reports of lucrative salaries being offered by clubs in Libya.

Mokwena only joined Al-Ittihad in March 2026 after leaving MC Alger. He quickly guided the club into the Libyan title race during his first weeks in charge.

South Africans react after chaotic Libya football scenes

South Africans reacted strongly after videos from the stadium spread online.

X user @therealmashsa wrote to his countryman to come back home, saying:

“Lorch and Rhulani must just come home. No matter how big the salary is, life has no price tag.”

Another user, @MrQuarantines, commented:

“Libya is war zone, I really don’t understand why a player like Lorch and Coach Rulani went there.”

The chaotic scenes in Libya left many South African fans worried about Mokwena and Lorch.

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The goalkeeper quickly went viral after football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana questioned whether the player was truly under 17 years old, triggering jokes, arguments and renewed discussion around age fraud in African football despite CAF and FIFA’s MRI testing systems.

Source: Briefly News